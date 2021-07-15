90 Day Fiance: Stacey Silva shows off her new cosmetically enhanced teeth

Stacey Silva just got her teeth cosmetically enhanced and showed off the outcome. Pic credit: TLC

Stacey Silva showed off her smile that is a whole lot brighter ahead of the premiere of Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey.

The reality star showed off her new cosmetically enhanced grill over social media, and her dentist also shared Stacey’s new smile on their Instagram page.

Stacey, and her sister Darcey, are no strangers to cosmetic surgery procedures and often share the details of what they have done on their social media or on the show.

In the trailer for the upcoming season, the twins detailed the many plastic surgeries they were having done in Turkey, including getting veneers that they haven’t debuted until now.

Stacey Silva’s and her dentist showed off her new teeth ahead of Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey

Stacey’s new chompers were shown off on the page of the Turkish office that did her veneers, @comfortzonedent, and Stacey herself posted about them on her Instagram story.

Stacey’s teeth before this procedure did not have anything visibly wrong with them that viewers could tell, so it’s possible that this upgrade was purely cosmetic.

Stacey Silva reposted a still of the video of her new teeth the dentist’s office used. Pic credit: TLC

The office that did Stacey’s veneers posted a video of Stacey showing them off and described the teeth as “Pearl superwhite zirconium crowns.”

The video shows Stacey’s sparkly veneers looking very contrasting against her tan skin. The filter that’s used in the video is also very heavy.

Stacey’s veneers from the Turkish dental office are only one of the procedures she had done with Darcey while on vacation.

Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey looks like it will be a wild ride

Viewers are in for another roller coaster with the Silva twins this upcoming season of Darcey & Stacey.

Now that Stacey is married to Florian, they will be discussing the possibility of having a child together, even though Stacey is 46 and has already had two children.

Darcey will be trying to keep it together this season as she continuously questions and derails her relationship with her fiance Georgi.

Viewers will have to buckle up and prepare for the Silva sisters’ storm as they try to navigate their love lives, family, and clothing business.

Darcey & Stacey Season 2 debuts on Monday, July 19 at 8/7c on TLC.