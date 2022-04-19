Darcey & Stacey: Georgi Rusev posts thirst trap photo showing off his abs

Georgi Rusev made Darcey & Stacey fans swoon in a recent shirtless pic showing off his abs. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey star Georgi Rusev sizzled in a shirtless model-like picture as his abs and chest were the focal points of the image.

Georgi recently shared the photo, although it appears to have been taken before he cut his hair.

Darcey met Georgi in Miami and the pair’s relationship played out in Seasons 1, 2, and 3 of Darcey & Stacey.

The muscular Bulgarian native has said that he was a massage therapist that also did some modeling.

Georgi Rusev shares spicy shirtless photo with Darcey & Stacey fans

Georgi’s sex appeal and modeling abilities shined through in a recent photo he posted to Instagram.

In the thirst trap, Georgi was wearing blue jeans, Calvin Klein underwear, and no shirt. His washboard abs looked stunning in the photo where he had his hair pulled back.

He was also looking at the camera with a stoic face and no shoes as he posed in the corner of a room.

The photographer tagged and mentioned by Georgi in his post is the same photographer that did a recent mermaid photoshoot with Darcey and Stacey in Miami.

Are Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev still together?

Darcey & Stacey viewers watched Georgi propose to Darcey for a second time on Season 3 and Darcey said yes.

When it came time for the Darcey & Stacey Tell All filming, however, Georgi refused to attend and the pitfalls of his relationship with Darcey were revealed once again.

While the Tell All was airing, Darcey confirmed that she and Georgi had officially split, but that might not be the case anymore.

It looks like the Silva twins and Florian Sukaj are living in Miami by the looks of their continued posts there. To that end, Georgi also seems to be living in Miami and engaging in the same activities as Darcey although they have not been pictured together.

Darcey and Georgi’s relationship has fallen apart epically on many occasions before Darcey & Stacey’s viewers’ eyes. Their core issue seems to be over a lack of trust, inability to communicate effectively, and reoccurring issues from the past.

There has been no official confirmation that Darcey and Georgi are back together, but a lot of coincidences appear to be adding up. If Darcey & Stacey gets renewed for a fourth season, it’s likely that fans will be updated on Darcey’s relationship status.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.