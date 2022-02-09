Darcey & Stacey fans are here for Georgi’s reaction to the Silva twins’ friend Michael’s verbal attacks

Georgi Rusev’s comeback towards Darcey and Stacey Silva’s friend Michael has been celebrated on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey and Stacey Silva’s friend Michael came in hot towards Georgi when they first met on Darcey & Stacey. Georgi was totally taken back by Michael to the point where the mostly quiet Bulgarian blurted out the comeback, “What are you going to do to me, you gonna color my hair blue?”

Georgi was taking a dig at Michael’s wild blue hair because Michael was attacking Georgi’s character and finances, but regardless of the circumstances, Georgi’s rare one-liner has been an internet sensation among 90 Day Fiance fans.

Georgi Rusev’s diss to Darcey and Stacey Silva’s friend Michael is popular on social media

Darcey & Stacey fans celebrated Georgi’s reaction to Darcey and Stacey’s friend Michael after Michael verbally bashed him.

On both Twitter and Instagram, there were plenty of memes and statements on the situation.

On Twitter, one viewer shared the clip of the argument and Georgi’s comeback and captioned, “Georgi: What are you going to do, color my hair blue (laughing/crying emojis).”

They finished the caption with, “Georgi has sized Michael up and he is not the least bit worried.”

Another tweet used a still image of Georgi saying, “You gonna color my hair blue?”

They accompanied the image by saying, “That s**t was funny though.”

90 Day fans on Instagram jumped into the mix with thoughts on the situation with one fan page making a meme exaggerating Michael’s look and adding, “Are you going to colour my hair blue?”

Georgi Rusev thinks that Darcey Silva bad-mouthed him to her friends too much

Georgi expressed that he felt disheartened during the latest episode because he believes Darcey has only talked to her friends and family about the bad things about him and their relationship which has left everyone with a mostly bad impression.

He urged Darcey to talk about the positives in their relationship with those around her so that they can rebuild strength and trust in their connection.

As 90 Day and Dacey & Stacey viewers know, Darcey does have a tendency to inflate situations and cause meltdowns for herself and has trouble talking about the things that make her happy and won’t bring drama.

When confronted by Georgi about the negative narrative she has driven to her friends and family, Darcey agreed to do better and talk about Georgi in a better light as long as he stayed making positive strides.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.