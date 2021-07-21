Darcey & Stacey critics joke about what Stacey sees in Florian’s physical traits

After Stacey said that Florian is known for his abs, viewers started a conversation about the things Florian is not known for. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey critics mercilessly gave their opinions on some of the physical traits Florian is not known for after Stacey said Florian is famous for his abs on the premiere episode of Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey.

During the heated photoshoot where Florian lost his temper, Stacey was trying to coach his modeling and give advice and cues. One of the things she made a point of trying to highlight was his abs, which Florian countered by saying that he hadn’t worked out in months.

Regardless of what his abs looked like, viewers attached themselves to the things they think Florian is not known for.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Darcey & Stacey viewers are skeptical about Florian Sukaj’s modeling traits

A meme was shared by a popular 90 Day Fiancee fan page, @90dayfiancetweettweet, where Stacey’s quote from the show described that Florian is, “known for his abs!”

The meme went on to retort, “Yeah well, it ain’t his face.”

An image of Florian not smiling with a filter on it was put side-by-side next to a picture of Florian with his mouth without a filter.

The comments section of this meme went wild with remarks from onlookers who also had something to say about Florian’s modeling traits.

One person compared Florian’s grill to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member Jovi Dufren’s when they said, “Could be Jovi’s long lost piranha brother.”

Another person said that they know him, “for that sloth face he got.”

More people eager to voice their comparisons of Florian chimed into the conversation. One commenter said, “Everytime I see him he reminds me of a walker on walking dead. Especially his teeth.”

Another noted, “He looks like the kid on the Goonies that “smells like PE”.”

A confused viewer even went so far as to say, “I…. Just don’t see the attraction she has for him. He looks like a caveman to me.”

Critics unleashed their opinion on some of Florian’s notable similarities and traits. Pic credit: @90dayfiancetweettweet/Instagram

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj will have issues in their relationship this season on Darcey & Stacey

Florian already alarmed viewers and Stacey by losing his temper and telling Stacey to, “Shut your f*****g mouth!” His toxic way of communicating was found to be unacceptable to Stacey and she insisted that he not talk to her like that.

Another core issue that will be presented this season is Stacey and Florian’s desire to have children together despite the fact that Stacey is 46-years-old.

Other dramatic problems will arise as Stacey will confront the concerns she has about Darcey’s fiancé Georgi not being in the relationship for the right reasons. Florian will be at that event where the drama goes down and viewers will be taking note of his reaction.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.