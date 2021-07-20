Does Florian’s toxic outburst spell deeper trouble for him and Stacey?

Stacey was shocked by Florian’s cruel and unnecessary outburst during a photoshoot, and it could mean larger problems in their relationship. Pic credit: TLC

Florian could not control his temper and viciously snapped at Stacey during the premiere episode of Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, which could spell larger relationship problems.

The outburst happened when Stacey was trying to actively coach Florian while he was modeling at a shoot that Stacey paid for to try and launch his career.

Florian’s exact words to Stacey were for her to, “Shut your f*****g mouth. I’m serious.” Stacey’s reaction was shocked but hinted in a later interview that Florian gets like that sometimes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Florian Sukaj’s vicious outburst was troubling for his relationship with Stacey Silva

Stacey was acting as a manager, stylist, and modeling coach during the photoshoot that she curated for Florian’s portfolio, but her approach seemed to quickly anger Florian.

While she was giving him cues and advice he told her several times to shut her mouth, and she came over to him and told him not to talk to her like that, and that’s when he told her to, “Shut your f*****g mouth.”

Florian aggressively told Stacey to leave her alone during a photoshoot. Pic credit: TLC

Florian’s excuse in a later interview was, “I can say to you stop, very soft, ‘stop.’ First time, two times, three times. But sometimes, lose the control. This is my problem.”

In a separate interview together Stacey said to him, “You can’t do that. You can’t talk like that. I only put up with that last year because we were dealing with our own drama.” They both went on to come to the conclusion that aggressive verbal behavior like that is not okay.

It seems, based on the situation and both their reactions, that this is something that happens frequently, and this kind of communication can be unhealthy for a relationship.

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj will have other issues to work out in their marriage

This season on Darcey & Stacey, 28-year-old Florian will express his desire to have a child with 46-year-old Stacey, which is something that might not be possible.

Their fertility struggles and challenges will be highlighted and so will their communication issues.

Stacey’s apparent strong disliking of Darcey’s fiance Georgi will also cause some major drama that will be revealed to viewers this season.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.