The Silva twins Darcey and Stacey have returned for a second season of their hit 90 Day Fiance spinoff Darcey & Stacey, and this season promises to be a wild ride.

Last season left off with Darcey and Georgi getting engaged and Stacey and Florian beginning to enjoy their life as newlyweds.

The waters were calm for only a short while as Darcey got into a blowup fight with Georgi and Stacey saw some underlying anger issues in Florian.

Trouble is brewing for Darcey and Stacey Silva and their partners Georgi Rusev and Florian Sukaj

48 hours after the romantic engagement in Rhode Island, Darcey got mad at Georgi for not being as open as she wanted him to be, resulting in Georgi becoming fed up and storming out of their apartment.

They managed to patch things up after equal effort and after Georgi admitted that he has a hard time completely opening up because he has been hurt in the past too.

Darcey and Georgi announced to Darcey’s parents that Georgi’s divorce was finalized, which means a new chapter in their engagement.

Stacey voiced apprehension about Georgi’s intentions because she has seen some troubling things on his part that makes her think he is in a relationship with Darcey for the wrong reasons. Things like pouting in a clothing store so Darcey would buy him clothes and hiding cash away in a sock that Darcey discovered.

Stacey and Florian have been working to get past the cheating allegations that were rampant last season when a woman claimed to have hooked up with Florian while he was still with Stacey.

While the fallout was painful for both of them, they would rather focus on their futures.

But some troubling behavior was displayed by Florian during a photoshoot that Stacey curated. He told her to “Shut your f*****g mouth” when she was trying to direct his movements.

His temper is something that concerns Stacey and she wants him to know that talking to her that way is not okay, but they made it seem like he gets angry like that often.

This season of Darcey & Stacey will deliver a lot of drama

During this week’s episode, Darcey tried to sit her teenage daughters down before they went out to a party and talk to them about safe sex, which greatly embarrassed them.

Darcey and Stacey’s relationship with her daughters and her parents will be highlighted this season as well since they both try to stay close with them all.

Since the Silva twins are known for creating drama and intensifying situations there is no telling what escalations will take place this season but their relationships will definitely be affected by their behavior.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey are on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.