Darcey & Stacey Season 2 hints at trouble in paradise for Darcey and fiance Georgi Rusev

Darcey and Stacey Season 2 teases relationship troubles for Georgi and Darcey. Pic credit:TLC

Buckle up kids, Darcey and Stacey Season 2 is coming back with the drama and shocking moments we’ve come to expect from the Silva twins.

Last season, the reality TV stars took us on a rollercoaster ride with their relationships, and Season 2 will be no different. Furthermore, it seems we’ll finally get some answers about what’s really going on with Darcey and her fiance Georgi Rusev.

We know that the couple has not yet tied the knot, and persons have even been questioning if they’re even still together as recent photos of Darcey without her wedding ring hints at trouble in paradise.

Darcey and Stacey Season 2 hints at trouble for Darcey and Georgi

Last season, it appeared as if the former 90 Day Fiance star had finally found her happily ever after, but will things take an unfortunate turn for Darcey and Georgi in the upcoming season?

In a sneak peek at what’s to come, we see some tense moments between Darcey and her fiance, as her sister Stacey questions his intentions.

During one scene the couples meet up for drinks but things turn sour when Stacey remarked, “I just wanna make sure he’s in it for love and for the big heart not for the big wallet.”

“I don’t have my daddy support me, I don’t have nobody,” retorted Georgi angrily, which started a war of words with Darcey, who later stormed off.

“I’m having a hard time truly trusting Georgi,” admitted the TLC star during a confessional. In another preview, the blond beauty tearfully commented, “I’ll never, you know, be loved.”

Interestingly, one of Darcey’s exes will also make an appearance on the show this season, Jessi Meester has a video chat with Georgi and that, we’re sure, will be nothing short of dramatic.

What else can fans expect in Season 2?

Stacey and her husband Florian will also have their own relationship drama when the show returns. Last season a cheating scandal rocked the couple and threatened to end their relationship after a woman shared videos of her and Florian in a hotel room together.

The couple has gotten over that hurdle, and now they want to expand their family. However, Stacey’s age could affect her ability to conceive, and the 46-year-old is worried that this could break up their marriage.

“If I can’t give Florian a baby, he might leave me one day,” remarked Stacey in the clip.

Check out the sneak peek below and let us know if you’re excited to see the Silva twins back on your TV screens.

Darcey and Stacey Season 2 is set to premiere Summer 2021 on TLC.