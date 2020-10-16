Stacey Silva kisses Florian Sukaj, tells 90 Day Fiancé fans to ‘Embrace love’ as cheating drama plays out on Darcey & Stacey 

Despite seeing evidence of her then-fiancé Florian Sukaj rolling around half-naked in a bed with another woman, Stacey Silva is standing by her man.

Silva, 45, and Sukaj, 28, got married during quarantine by a justice of the peace in her home state of Connecticut last April.

The couple met online in 2015 and had been in a long-distance relationship prior to their nuptials, as Sukaj lived in Albania and Silva lived in the U.S. Sukaj previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with Silva and her twin sister Darcey Silva.

The twins premiered their own reality show, “Darcey & Stacey,” in August, and Silva brought Sukaj to the states on a K-1 visa. However, the cheating rumors quickly caused friction for the couple.

The last episode revealed even more cheating after Sukaj was confronted by Darcey and Stacey’s friends and finally admitted to kissing another woman. After the show aired, Silva posted a picture on Instagram of her kissing her new husband with the caption “Embrace love.”

All about the honey

Fans saw Sukaj and the other woman, Belgian model Shanti Zohra, looking very intimate in a video Zohra sent to Stacey’s twin, Darcey Silva. After also seeing racy social media pics of Florian with the woman online, Darcey calls the model to ask her if she ever had sex with Florian.

“This is becoming a very, very draining situation, and I just want to know what happened. Just keep it simple, honey,” Darcey instructs her.

“I am not your honey, OK? And it’s not my fault that Florian’s sugar want to taste my honey,” retorts Zohra.

Florian admits only to kissing the woman on the video

More video sent to Darcey shows Sukaj and Zohra simulating sex moves as Zohra groans with pleasure. Silva was understandably upset by the video and pondered is she got married too fast.

“Yesterday, I saw a video of Florian and that other woman. From the moment I saw the video, I just felt angry, hurt [and] disgust. I can’t believe this is happening. I just feel heartbroken,” she said. “We just got married. This is the last thing that I wanted to deal with. Maybe I made a mistake rushing to get married,” concluded Silva.

After confronting her new husband about the wanton video, Sukaj claims that Zohra is just trying to ruin their relationship and finally admits to cheating on Silva.

However, Sukaj says that he only kissed the woman, nothing more. “I just kiss her. Kiss her a little bit…Kiss her, I don’t feel any passion. I don’t feel nothing important. I don’t feel any love. I just love you,” he promises.

Stacey cries briefly but ultimately decides to believe her man and accept that he was not intimate with Zohra, despite the video. “Love wins in the end,” said the newlywed.

Darcey & Stacey airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.