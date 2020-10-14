Darcey and Georgi are engaged! TLC reveals proposal, teases fans to tune in to see it on Darcey & Stacey

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev are engaged! TLC has revealed the proposal was filmed, so fans will get to see just how Georgi popped the question to his lady love.

The network shared the happy news earlier today on social media, alongside a photo of the couple. TLC teased fans aren’t going to want to miss Darcey and Stacey’s season finale this Sunday, October 18, at 10/9c.

Georgi and Darcey talk engagement

Not long after TLC broke the exciting news, it was revealed Georgi and Darcey opened up to People magazine about getting engaged. It turns out they have been keeping the engagement a secret since June.

Only a few family and friends knew they got engaged. The first people Darcey called were her teen daughters, Aniko and Aspen.

“I still feel newly engaged. I haven’t been able to really celebrate it yet with everybody. I want to be able to shout it to the world,” Darcey shared. “It was definitely a total surprise for me. Georgi and I have a very deep connection, and I feel like in that moment, I was not expecting it at all.”

As for the groom to be, Georgi admitted it was challenging planning a proposal while living with Darcey. The couple moved in together not long after the pandemic began. He said it was difficult to find a ring, buy flowers, and make reservations at the proposal spot.

Now that the engagement news is out and fans will watch it all going down on reality television, the couple can finally celebrate properly.

Wedding plans have begun

Darcey has already begun planning her dream wedding to Georgi. She has been creating vision boards to help plan her special day.

One detail the couple has already agreed on is that ceremony will take place on a beach. Darcey wants the wedding to be intimate, with them surrounded by family. They will have two different weddings—one in the United States and another in Bulgaria in Georgi’s home country home.

The question fans are asking now is if the couple will film the wedding for Darcey and Stacey. Georgi and Darcey’s entire relationship has played out on reality TV, so there is a good chance their special day will too. Plus, a wedding special would be a massive hit for TLC.

Congrats to Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev on their engagement.

Darcey & Stacey airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.