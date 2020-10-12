Brittany Banks still not divorced — 90 Day Fiance star plans to keep marriage a secret from Yazan, has to refile

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is back and bringing the drama, including the revelation Brittany Banks still not divorced.

Not only that but the 90 Day Fiance star is planning to continue to keep her marriage a secret from fiancé Yazan Abu Hurira.

Oh yes. Life is getting more turbulent for the couple, whose relationship is already plagued with issues.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans know Yazan and his family weren’t thrilled to learn Brittany had previously been married, something looked down upon in Yazan’s culture.

Why is Brittany not divorced?

Brittany met her husband when she was only 17-years old. After dating for a couple of years, they got married, but the union only lasted a few months before her husband was deported to Haiti.

According to Brittany, she has had to jump through hoops to get the ball rolling on her divorce. The deportation and other legal infractions her ex incurred while in the United States. It has become a legal nightmare for the 90 Day Fiance Star.

On the mid-season premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Brittany was in Chicago hoping to finalize her divorce. It was the primary season she flew back to the US from Jordan.

Unfortunately for Brittany, there are still some legal issues, and she will have to refile for divorce. The process will force her to be apart from Yazan for longer and to keeping lying to him.

Why won’t Brittany come clean with Yazan?

There is a lot of pressure from Yazan’s family to get married immediately, which is a problem because Brittany is still married.

Yazan has no clue Brittany is in the US to get her divorced finalized. She has to find another reason for delaying her return to Jordan.

Telling Yazan the truth is not at the top of the list of reasons to explain her staying in the United States longer. Brittany is afraid of how Yazan’s family will react to the news she is still married.

Although Brittany’s mom tried to be the voice of reason, Brittany is set on continuing the lie.

Viewers will have to keep watching to see if Brittany Banks tells Yazan Abu Hurira about her marriage or if she keeps him in the dark.

There is speculation the couple is separated now and not just by distance. ScreenRant is reporting Brittany has been getting close with Lisa Hamme’s ex-husband Usman.

Plus, Brittany is back to posting sultry content that would send Yazan’s mom into a frenzy.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.