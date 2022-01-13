Darcey Silva posts shocking before and after of Florian Sukaj’s teeth

Florian Sukaj’s before and after picture of his teeth was shared by Darcey Silva. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey viewers know that Stacey’s husband Florian Sukaj had some unique teeth. Well not anymore.

Darcey reshared a post on Instagram from her and Stacey’s dental clinic in Turkey where they got their veneers. The post was a before and after image of Florian’s teeth with and without veneers.

Whether it was Florian’s own desire to change his smile or if it was Stacey’s suggestion to upgrade his grill since she and her sister are avid cosmetic procedure advocates remains unknown.

Florian is a model and is also known to rarely smile, but viewers have seen his teeth several times throughout his time within the 90 Day franchise so the change is significant.

A before and after post about Florian Sukaj’s teeth was shared by Darcey Silva

Darcey used her Instagram stories to promote the dental office in Turkey where Florian recently got veneers. The post included a before and after picture that she reposted from the same people who did her and Stacey’s veneers.

The post included a close-up picture of what Florian’s teeth looked like before the transformative procedure and a close-up of after. It also featured an image of Florian smiling.

The change in his teeth was drastic as viewers knew him to have large spaces in between his teeth before.

Darcey reshared her Turkish dental office’s post of Florian’s before and after veneers picture. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Comfort Zone Dental, who carried out the procedure in Turkey, said that they gave Florian pearl super white zirconium crowns.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As those who watched the last season of Darcey & Stacey know, the procedure the Silva twins went through to get the veneers was very invasive and intense and required the shaving down of their real teeth to put the crowns over.

Florian Sukaj and Stacey Silva have tabled having a child together

47-year-old Stacey was told by her fertility doctor during Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey that she had no viable eggs left to have a baby.

Florian was against IVF or any kind of fertility assistance and wanted to rely on having a baby naturally with Stacey who already has two teenage sons.

Ultimately he agreed for Stacey to explore fertility options but once they were met with the bad news, they decided to table the discussion and shift focus back to themselves and planning their wedding.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery +.