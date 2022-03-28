Darcey and Stacey Silva share promotional video in mermaid swimwear

Darcey and Stacey Silva showed off mermaid-like swimwear in Miami as part of a promotional video. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey stars Darcey and Stacey Silva recently posted a video of themselves in a swimming pool that appeared to be for promotional purposes.

The video featured the Silva twins in risque and bedazzled one-piece swimsuit gowns that may have struck a mermaid theme as they played around in a pool. It appeared as though they were trying to show off their sex appeal with the angles and poses they were dishing out.

The 47-year-old mothers promoted their brand, House of Eleven, in the caption of the post. They thanked the photographer who captured the video as well.

The Silva twins also gave a shoutout to Miami, Florida, in the post, which is where they seem to have launched their new chapters in life.

Darcey and Stacey Silva were part of a promotional video in mermaid-like swimwear

Darcey shared a video that she and Stacey recently did with the help of their photographer. The video appeared to promote their fashion line, House of Eleven.

The post featured the Silva twins in a pool as it panned to different scenes in synchrony before they blew kisses differently to the camera at the end. The video was taken of them swimming through the water, sitting on a ledge, and popping out of the water.

In the video, they wore long mermaid-like swim gowns with bling. Their look was accompanied by red lipstick, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces.

Darcey’s caption exclaimed, “Darcey & Stacey! The twins! Doing it big in Miami! We love you fadil! You’re the best!”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

They included their brand in the hashtags and a hashtag for Miami.

Darcey and Stacey Silva have had a lot of plastic surgery

During Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, the twins traveled to Turkey to have a lot of different work done. They had lip lifts, breast augmentations, Barbie noses, fox eyes, cheek lifts, 360 lipo, and veneers.

Darcey & Stacey viewers saw their healed results and transformation into wigs during the Tell All for Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey.

Since then, the twins have gotten lip blushing, eyebrow microblading, and kept up with their Botox and laser regimens.

Darcey and Stacey recently said they plan on continuing their beauty upkeep since some of the non-invasive procedures they get fade in their effect.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.