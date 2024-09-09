Sister Wives: Mykelti no longer supports Robyn for ‘things that happened’ at Garrison’s funeral

Robyn Brown has lost another supporter.

Sister Wives viewers have long chastised Robyn for her behavior.

Many fans have accused Kody’s last-standing wife of driving out Christine, Janelle, and Meri so that she could have Kody all to herself, dubbing Robyn a “homewrecker.”

Despite harsh criticism over the years, she’s kept the steady support of one of Kody’s children with Christine: Mykelti Brown-Padron.

Mykelti and Robyn were so close that Robyn was invited to witness the birth of Mykelti’s twins, Ace and Archer.

Following an incident at her brother Garrison’s funeral earlier this year, it appears that Mykelti and Robyn are no longer on speaking terms.

Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Mykelti says ‘something happened’ at Garrison’s funeral

On Reddit, a Sister Wives fan uploaded a screenshot of a comment from Mykelti to a fan on Patreon.

In the comment, Mykelti responded to a fan named Alex and hinted that Robyn’s behavior at Garrison’s funeral had driven a wedge between them.

Mykelti wrote that she and her husband, Tony Padron, try “very hard” to say what they can online while respecting their family members and relationships without lying.

To give her fans some insight, Mykelti wrote, “It’s true we have always been super supportive of Robyn.”

Mykelti noted that has changed in recent months, referencing some events at “the recent funeral,” presumably Garrison’s.

“There are things that happened during the recent funeral that are the reason for that,” Mykelti shared.

But for Sister Wives fans hoping to get the details about the antics from Garrison’s funeral, Mykelti clarified she won’t be talking about those events.

Robyn had a falling out with several of Kody’s older children

As we watched during Season 18 of Sister Wives, Robyn was not on good terms with many of the Brown children.

Garrison, Gabriel, and Gwendlyn were outspoken about Robyn’s unwillingness to participate in their family’s Christmas gift exchange.

Robyn claimed that the older Brown siblings gave her a “kickback” and an “attitude.” After feeling defeated, she gave up.

When explaining her refusal to participate in the gift exchange, Robyn confessed that she and her children felt as though they were “voted off the Brown family island.”

It’s unclear where Robyn stands with the rest of the Brown siblings.

Robyn’s relationships with the rest of the family have deteriorated

We know Robyn is not on good terms with Christine, Janelle, or Meri. Despite Robyn and Meri’s once close-knit sister-wife relationship, they rarely speak anymore.

Meri recently revealed to Sarah Fraser that she has “seen [Kody and Robyn] on occasion and talked and texted a little bit.”

“There’s aspects of my life that they still need to be involved in, but my day-to-day is my best friend or my day-to-day is my people that are helping me to move forward,” Meri added. “And I don’t want to interact with people that are not helping me to move forward.”

It looks as though the only ones on Robyn’s side these days are Kody and their five children, Aurora, Brenna, Dayton, Solomon, and Ariella.

But in recent weeks, rumors have circulated that even Kody isn’t on Robyn’s side.

Kody and Robyn listed their Flagstaff home for sale and Sister Wives fans have suspected they were heading for divorce.

Perhaps Season 19 will reveal if Robyn ever made amends with the rest of the family or if their relationships remain broken.

Season 19 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 15, at 10/9c on TLC.