Sister Wives: Meri Brown reveals whether she still talks to Kody and Robyn

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is opening up about her relationship with her ex-husband, Kody Brown, and his last-standing wife, Robyn Brown.

It’s been over a year since Meri Brown left Kody Brown and polygamy behind.

The 53-year-old former polygamist has since moved on with her life, giving monogamy a try for the first time and focusing on her business endeavors.

While she’s been busy working on herself, the reality TV star spoke with Sarah Fraser on a recent podcast episode of The Sarah Fraser Show.

During their chat, Meri revealed whether or not she still stays in touch with Kody and Robyn, who are now operating as a monogamous couple.

“I’ve seen them on occasion and talked and texted a little bit, but it’s not, you know, I’m in this place where I’m moving forward with my life,” Meri shared.

Meri teases that Kody and Robyn hinder her from ‘moving forward’

Meri Brown subtly hinted that Kody and Robyn serve no purpose in her life anymore and that perhaps they’re holding her back from achieving her goals.

“There’s aspects of my life that they still need to be involved in, but my day-to-day is my best friend or my day-to-day is my people that are helping me to move forward,” she continued.

“And I don’t want to interact with people that are not helping me to move forward.”

Meri also talked about whether she felt that Robyn truly wanted her to stay in their polygamous marriage or if she was sad to see Meri walk away.

Meri throws some subtle shade at Kody and Robyn’s reaction to her leaving their marriage

Meri admitted that she believed Robyn’s reactions were genuine and was truly sad about her leaving their marriage.

But she also hinted that perhaps Robyn was acting a bit, noting that things “were not matching up,” and said the same about Kody.

“There was a lot of confusion, let’s just say,” Meri cryptically shared.

Sister Wives stars were relieved to see Meri regain her independence post-split

Until last year, Sister Wives fans were convinced that Meri would never leave Kody, despite how he ignored her and favored Robyn.

Time and time again, Meri insisted that she wasn’t going anywhere. She did admit that she felt like the third wheel in her and Kody’s polygamous marriage alongside Robyn, Janelle, and Christine.

But Meri finally bit the bullet and started life on her terms, even dipping her toes into the dating pool after nearly 30 years.

Meri debuted her new boyfriend, Amos, earlier this year on social media. Her fans were excited for her to finally find happiness and not have to share her man with other women.

But Meri and Amos’ romance didn’t last long, and one month later, Meri announced they had broken it off.

Now, Meri is back on the hunt for a man. In May 2024, she told her followers she wanted a “king,” not a “prince.”

“I’m looking for a king,” she revealed, adding, “There is a bit of an energetic difference there. A prince is still a boy. I want a man who knows who he is.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.