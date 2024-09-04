Robyn Brown ‘wants out’ of her marriage to Kody Brown: ‘It’s inevitable’

Rumors are swirling that Robyn and Kody Brown are ready to call it quits on their marriage.

The Sister Wives couple recently listed their spacious Flagstaff home for sale, igniting the online tittle-tattle.

Questions about why Robyn and Kody would leave their sprawling estate have plagued Sister Wives fans.

Kody’s dream was to relocate to Flagstaff and retire with his four wives and 18 children.

But things didn’t work out in Kody’s favor.

He’s currently three wives down, and according to a source close to the Sister Wives personality, he’s about to become a four-time divorcee.

Things ‘haven’t been the same’ between Robyn and Kody

An insider spoke with In Touch and said that Robyn and Kody have “drifted apart” since Kody’s other three wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri, flew the coop.

“Robyn may be Kody’s last wife standing, but that looks like it’s about to change,” the tipster claimed.

Robyn and Kody did list their house because Robyn “wants out.”

Kody’s first three wives left him, and things “haven’t been the same” between him and Robyn.

Reportedly, Kody and his last wife standing argue about “small things” and “butt heads” often.

A divorce is bound to happen, says the Sister Wives insider

Amid Kody’s change in behavior, he and Robyn have drifted apart, adds the source, who told the publication that Robyn is not living the life she envisioned.

“All the signs are there,” added the insider. “A split is inevitable.”

All Robyn wants to do at this point, is live a peaceful life with her kids and eventually, her grandkids.

Season 19 of Sister Wives premieres in two weeks, and fans of the series will certainly be watching for signs that Kody and Robyn’s marriage began disintegrating.

Robyn and Kody argue on camera

As we watched in the trailer, Robyn and Kody shared a rare tense moment in which Robyn told her husband she was struggling with “losing respect” for him.

Although Kody and Robyn rarely argued on screen, it wasn’t unusual during his marriages to his other wives.

Normally soft-spoken, Janelle lost her cool for the first time on camera, and the fight ended her and Kody’s spiritual marriage last season.

Sister Wives viewers were shocked but proud of Janelle for standing her ground when she told Kody, “F**k you!” during their heated argument that ended with Kody slamming the door behind himself.

Kody and Christine’s marriage was perhaps the most turbulent… given Christine’s feisty nature.

Christine blazed the trail for Janelle and Meri when she left Kody in 2022. She has since remarried and is showcasing her new life with her husband, David Woolley, on social media.

Despite years of Kody hinting that he wanted nothing to do with Meri, she stuck around, claiming she wasn’t going anywhere.

Eventually, Meri had enough of Kody dragging her along, and during Season 18, we watched as she broke the news to Robyn that she and Kody were divorcing.

Robyn took the news especially hard, and Meri’s decision left her and Kody to live as monogamists—something they claimed they never wanted.

Season 19 of Sister Wives premiers on Sunday, September 15, at 10/9c on TLC.