Sister Wives returns next month for Season 18 with more drama than ever — Here’s everything you need to know

Sister Wives fans, you can stop holding your breath now because the news we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: Season 18 returns next month!

Following months of speculation about the future of the long-running reality TV series, TLC has confirmed that Sister Wives will return to the network for its 18th season.

The highly anticipated season promises to delve into the complicated family dynamic of the Browns.

With three of Kody Brown’s wives out of the picture, the former polygamist is left with his fourth and rumored-to-be favorite wife, Robyn.

Kody will navigate his divorce from his third wife, Christine, while he continues to struggle in his other relationships.

Although Sister Wives fans know that Meri and Janelle have already split from Kody, the tension leading up to their breakups will play out, making for some intensely dramatic scenes.

Season 18 of Sister Wives returns to TLC next month with more drama than ever before

With Kody’s wives dropping like flies, Robyn isn’t taking it well, and her bubble is burst since she had her heart set on growing old with her sister wives by her side, leaving her sobbing as she mourns the future she hoped for.

Despite Meri’s persistence to stick it out with Kody, this season, she’ll finally start to realize that they aren’t compatible and their marriage isn’t going to last, forcing her to make a life-changing decision.

Kody and Janelle’s marriage has been on the rocks for some time now, and the brokenness of their relationship finally comes to a head this season.

In the preview seen below, Janelle has it out with Kody, and a heated argument ends with Janelle screaming, “F**k you!” as he storms out of her house — ah, we can hear the applause from Sister Wives viewers’ living rooms already.

Proving our point, Sister Wives viewers are already on the edge of their seats, applauding Janelle and calling out Robyn for holding onto false hope.

Fans of the show reacted to the trailer on Instagram, and the consensus was the same across the board.

Sister Wives viewers react to the Season 18 trailer

Speaking of Janelle’s “F you” aimed at Kody, one viewer wrote, “That /f×^& you/ reverberated the world over. I love it, yes! 😅 More power to Janelle for finally saying that. Well done!”

“We all just stood up and cheered when Jenelle said F you right?” commented another Instagram user.

Sister Wives viewers applauded Janelle for sticking it to Kody in the Season 18 trailer. Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

Another Sister Wives viewer wrote that they’ll be “screaming at the TV” all season, while another praised Janelle and knocked Robyn for not “working harder” to keep the family together.

While many Sister Wives viewers were hoping for a spinoff about Christine and Janelle’s personal lives, they’ll have to settle for continuing to watch Kody and Robyn as part of the cast this season.

But, it’s likely that what we will get to see is Christine’s relationship with David Woolley blossom, and hopefully their engagement too, so that’s a fair consolation prize, right?!

Be sure to tune in next month to catch all of the drama on Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, August 20 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.