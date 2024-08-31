Kody and Christine’s daughter says Garrison’s death ‘shouldn’t be part of’ Sister Wives Season 19

Mykelti Brown-Padron says it’s “interesting” that her late brother, Garrison Brown’s death will be featured this season on Sister Wives.

Season 19 of Sister Wives is just around the corner, and while fans of the show are looking forward to seeing what the Browns have been up to, Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter, Mykelti, is more concerned about a sensitive topic that was filmed.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kody and Janelle Brown’s son Garrison was found deceased in his Flagstaff home in March 2024 from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The news rocked the Brown family and Sister Wives viewers alike, and since then, fans of the show have wondered if and how TLC would tackle such a heartwrenching subject.

From the Season 19 trailers, we know that the delicate topic will be addressed. As the press release stated, “Through the heartbreaking pain, the family navigates this incredible tragedy and comes together to mourn and celebrate his life.”

After catching word that her brother’s death would be featured in Season 19 of Sister Wives, Mykelti went online to address her feelings about it.

Mykelti says the timeline of Garrison’s death doesn’t fit into Sister Wives Season 19

During a YouTube livestream, Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, spoke with their fans, who were curious about Garrison’s death being featured on Sister Wives.

“That’s interesting that they added Garrison in there because, I mean, that shouldn’t be part of this season,” Mykelti said in the video.

“This was [filmed], like, two years ago,” she pointed out. “That timeline doesn’t add up with all their stuff.”

Mykelti noted that not including Garrison’s death in the new trailer was “respectful” and admitted she “100 percent” agrees with the decision but admits she’s confused about why it will be included as part of Season 19’s storyline.

“I’m so nervous about how they’ll handle all the Garrison stuff,” Mykelti added.

She shared that she has heard several rumors about how Garrison’s tragic passing will be addressed, and she “doesn’t love” any of their ideas.

“But I do hope whatever they do, it’s respectful, and it’s about him,” Mykelti continued.

“It’s not about petty grievances, anybody else’s relationship, it’s just about him. So I hope they do him that courtesy and that honor.”

Mykelti calls out the National Guard for sharing photos from Garrison’s celebration of life

Mykelti has been outspoken about her brother’s untimely passing being covered in the media.

Mykelti has made it clear that she is displeased that the National Guard released photos from Garrison’s ceremony.

The Nevada Air National Guard posted photos on Facebook, including one of Janelle weeping as she was presented with an American flag in Garrison’s honor.

Mykelti admitted that she and her family were “pretty upset” about the photos being released and subsequently going viral.

“We did not give them the [permission] to release that,” Mykelti claimed.

Season 19 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 15, at 10/9c on TLC.