Sister Wives star Robyn Brown breaks down when Kody and Meri finally call it quits

After years of holding onto false hope and pretending to be in a romantic relationship, Meri and Kody Brown finally went their separate ways.

Sister Wives viewers watched as Meri and Kody pulled the plug on their marriage in an emotional scene involving Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, during this season’s finale.

Kody and Robyn met up with Meri at Coyote Pass, and their conversation ended with Meri and Kody breaking it off.

Meri and Kody kept their breakup civil rather than arguing with each other and handled the split pretty well — likely because the writing has been on the wall for years, and it was a long time coming.

Robyn, on the other hand, didn’t handle the news so well and broke down when she realized it was final.

During a solo confessional, Robyn told TLC’s cameras that she would continue to search for “peace and answers,” but at the end of the dramatic scene, she broke down.

Robyn Brown breaks down on Sister Wives after Meri and Kody call it quits

Talking with TLC’s producers following Meri and Kody’s split, Robyn sat on a picnic table at Coyote Pass, bawling her eyes out.

“I’m looking at that mountain, and I’m thinking about when we came here and we chose… all of us chose,” Robyn sobbed.

Robyn continued to weep as she envisioned her hopes for the future being shattered.

“We were so in love with this property and being together out here,” Robyn continued.

“I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives here on this property with our kids and our grandkids and Kody running around like he does and just look at that mountain together and having a family,” Robyn added. “I don’t understand.”

While Robyn struggled to accept Meri and Kody’s breakup, Christine thought it was time for Kody and Robyn to stop dragging Meri along, giving her false hope about her and Kody reconciling.

Meri insisted she wasn’t ‘going anywhere’ for months

Meri had been vocal about holding onto hope for many months, sharing on social media that she was still hanging on to the idea that she and Kody would eventually work out their differences.

One of the most memorable posts Meri made came in December 2020, when she proclaimed her love for Kody and told her followers that she wasn’t giving up on him just yet.

Along with a selfie of herself and Kody, Meri posted a lengthy caption in which she told her fans and followers, “I’m here. I’m committed. I’m not going anywhere. Don’t get your hopes up on that.”

Although Meri and Kody’s breakup took place last year, they decided until January 2023 to go public with the news.

Meri and Kody uploaded matching Instagram posts announcing that they’d decided to terminate their 32-year-long marriage after fighting to make it work for the past 10 years to no avail.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.