Are Kody and Robyn Brown getting divorced? Here’s what we know

With the news that Robyn and Kody Brown are moving out of their Flagstaff home, is a divorce next for the Sister Wives couple?

Word on the street is that’s the case.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the husband and wife duo listed their Arizona home for a whopping $1,650,000.

The sprawling 4,476-square-foot abode went on the market on August 29 and has already accrued more than 229,000 views on Zillow alone.

The news of Kody and Robyn listing their home for sale has raised many questions.

For starters, are Kody and Robyn headed toward Splitsville? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Robyn leaving Kody?

A source recently spoke with The Sun and shared that Robyn is fed up with Kody‘s changed behavior.

Reportedly, the father of 18 has become “angry” following his divorces from Christine, Janelle, and Meri, and Robyn has had enough.

“He’s just really mad at the world right now. He’s not who he used to be at all,” the tipster said of Kody.

Additionally, the Brown family patriarch has become very “controlling,” which, in turn, has made Robyn more “submissive,” says the source.

Sarah Fraser of The Sarah Fraser Show has been tossing around some theories in recent weeks, suggesting that it’s over between Robyn and Kody.

As she asked in a recent Instagram Reel, “Robyn [is] leaving Kody?!” adding that Kody has reportedly been “betrayed” by one of three ex-wives, who is trying to “sabotage” Kody and Robyn’s marriage.

In another recent Reel, Sarah acknowledged Kody and Robyn listing their home for sale and, in the caption of the video, wrote, “Kody & Robyn headed for divorce 💔”

Kody and Robyn’s marital woes exposed in the Sister Wives Season 19 preview

Even the Sister Wives Season 19 trailer hinted at trouble in paradise. In it, Robyn admits she’s struggling with “losing respect” for her husband.

Their tense on-screen squabble shows Kody and Robyn in a light that Sister Wives viewers aren’t accustomed to.

So, could this be the beginning of the end? There are certainly a lot of questions surrounding Kody and Robyn’s marriage, especially since listing their home for sale.

Oftentimes, when we read about celebrity couples’ homes going up for sale, it’s not long after we learn they’ve filed for divorce.

So, is this the beginning of the end for Robyn and Kody? Will Robyn leave Kody and make him a four-time divorcee? Only time will tell.

Season 19 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 15, at 10/9c on TLC.