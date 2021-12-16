Sister Wives spoiler: Meri Brown admits she and Kody are ‘just friends,’ but says she’s ‘not going anywhere’

Meri Brown admitted that she and her husband Kody are just friends although she hopes for more. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown admitted during a preview of this week’s episode of Sister Wives that her marriage to Kody Brown lacks romance, but she isn’t planning on going anywhere.

Meri and Kody Brown’s marriage has been on the rocks for years and last season on the show it all unfolded.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown misses her family, says ‘it’s lonely’

Now, in a preview shared by Us Weekly ahead of Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Meri Brown admits that she and Kody are “just friends” although she would like something more.

To “get away from it all,” Meri revealed that she likes to walk a particular trail near her home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

During one of her walks, she filmed herself for one scene and talked about her marriage to Kody.

“As a family, we really haven’t spent much time together,” Meri admitted to the camera.

During her solo confessional, Meri admitted that “it’s lonely” and reminded viewers that she lives alone.

“Like, I live alone, you know. I just miss my family,” Meri confessed as tears began to well up in her eyes.

Kody had a turn on the couch for his confessional and admitted that he thought plural marriage meant that no one would ever have to truly be alone.

“But the way things have played out for our family, that’s not necessarily true,” Kody explained.

“My relationship with Meri is not the kind of relationship where I’m going to talk with her every day,” Kody revealed.

Kody went on to say that he guessed Meri’s sister wives – Janelle, Christine, and Robyn – “don’t feel like having an interaction with her daily either.”

Back in the woods near her home, Meri elaborated on her marriage to Kody these days.

Meri Brown admits she and Kody’s status is ‘friends’ but she isn’t going anywhere

“You know, Kody and I… Kody and I… Oh, Kody and I… we had a conversation recently that it just kinda came down to that we’re friends, which I guess is a good thing,” Meri said before pausing and adding, “It’s a good thing.”

“But you know, I just, I don’t know. I guess I just kind of – I have hope for more than that,” Meri divulged of her hopes of being more than friends with her estranged husband.

Back on the couch, Meri admitted that Kody recently told her things that make her believe that there’s “no repairing” their relationship.

Meri admitted that she has both days of hope and discouragement, but one thing she refuses to do is walk away from it all, which she has said before she’ll never do.

“If I quit, if I walk away, then it’s not… it’s not going to get better and I’m not going anywhere y’all,” Meri added. “You’re stuck with me, whether you like it or not.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.