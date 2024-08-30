Sister Wives: Kody and Robyn Brown list Flagstaff home for sale

Kody and Robyn Brown are ready to find a new place to call home.

The Sister Wives stars have listed their Flagstaff, Arizona home for sale this week.

The spacious abode went on the market on August 29 and features an expansive 4,475 square feet, five bedrooms, and four bathrooms on a two-acre lot.

The home borders the Coconino National Forest in Arizona, overlooking beautiful views of the Flagstaff Peaks.

As featured on the listing, photos of the home show several areas that Sister Wives viewers have seen in previous seasons.

The side of the home has been featured several times on Sister Wives and is pictured online, showing the tree-lined backdrop and pink-and-yellow skyline.

The exterior of Kody and Robyn’s current Flagstaff home. Pic credit: Realtor.com

A photo inside Kody and Robyn’s master bedroom is decorated with a purple shag rug and matching curtains and has sliding glass doors that open to a private deck.

Pictures above the sliders appear to be paintings of Kody and Robyn on their wedding day, with Kody carrying Robyn into the forest.

Kody and Robyn’s bedroom. Pic credit: Realtor.com

The listing price for the home, built in 2007, is $1,650,000.

Kody and Robyn purchased the home in 2019 for $890,000, so depending on their equity, they could make a major profit somewhere in the six-digit range.

Are Kody and Robyn selling their home because they’re splitting up?

The news of Kody and Robyn listing their home for sale comes on the heels of rumors that the couple might soon be divorcing.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Robyn is allegedly “not committed” to staying with Kody due to his “angry” and “volatile” nature.

Insiders say that Kody is not the same person he was when he married Robyn, and she can’t take it anymore.

Since three of his wives divorced him — Christine, Janelle, and Meri — Kody has been left with Robyn as his sole wife.

Kody’s plans for his family to live together on Coyote Pass fell through

The Browns once boasted about their large, polygamous family, but in recent years, Sister Wives viewers have watched their family slowly disintegrate.

The once-tight-knit family with 18 children and five spouses now lives separate lives.

Christine has remarried and relocated to Utah, and Janelle and Meri have gone their separate ways, hinting they may move out of Flagstaff, too.

The plan was to leave Las Vegas, move to Flagstaff, and build homes for each wife on a lot at Coyote Pass.

The Browns purchased separate parcels in 2018 but never built on the land. Instead, Kody’s then-wives rented or bought a home in Flagstaff and lived separately rather than under one roof, as Kody had always hoped for.

What will happen to Coyote Pass?

Although rumors have been swirling that Coyote Pass is also for sale, according to Coconino, Arizona land records obtained by Monsters and Critics, everyone except Christine still owns their property.

The Browns’ lot division on Coyote Pass before Christine left Kody. Pic credit: TLC Australia

In 2022, Christine signed over her parcel of land to Kody and Robyn for just $10.

Meanwhile, the remaining four parcels remain, with two in Kody and Robyn’s name, one in Kody and Janelle’s name, and one in Kody and Meri’s name.

Season 19 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 15, at 10/9c on TLC.