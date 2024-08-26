Robyn Brown ‘not committed to staying’ with ‘angry’ Kody Brown: ‘He’s completely changed’

There looks to be trouble in paradise for Robyn and Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives stars are the last two remaining in their once-polygamous marriage.

Robyn legally became Kody’s fourth wife in 2014 after joining his plural family in 2010.

At the time, Kody was also legally married to Meri Brown and spiritually married to Janelle and Christine Brown.

Meri legally divorced Kody to allow him to wed Robyn and adopt her three children from a previous marriage: Dayton, Breanna, and Aurora.

But Robyn joining the family wasn’t the smooth transition the Browns hoped for.

Christine was the first of Kody’s wives to leave, followed by Janelle a year later, and most recently, Meri, leaving Robyn as Kody’s sole wife in their now monogamous union.

Although it’s been speculated that Robyn got her wish by having Kody all to herself, his three divorces have taken their toll on the father of 18, and Robyn has had enough.

Robyn and Kody Brown’s ‘unhappy’ marriage is ‘getting worse’

A Sister Wives insider spoke with The Sun and revealed that things have gotten to the point that Robyn is considering making Kody a four-time divorcee.

According to the source, Kody and Robyn are not doing well, and they’ve been “very unhappy” in recent months.

“They’ve been unhappy since everything fell apart, but even more so now, it’s getting worse,” claims the source.

One of the main reasons for Robyn and Kody’s deteriorating relationship is Kody’s anger.

“He’s just really mad at the world right now. He’s not who he used to be at all,” added the tipster.

Kody has “completely changed,” they claimed. “He’s angry, and he’s volatile, and he doesn’t like anybody that’s not worshiping him.”

And, due to Kody’s alleged “controlling” nature, Robyn has become “submissive” as his wife.

Purportedly, Robyn is skipping things she once enjoyed, such as visiting and talking on the phone with friends.

The Sun’s source also claims that Kody’s demeanor has changed so much that he’s beginning to remind Robyn of her ex-husband, David Jessop.

Robyn is considering leaving Kody if he doesn’t shape up

Robyn “could definitely leave” Kody if things continue as they are, added the insider.

“Robyn is not committed to staying if things don’t change. That’s just what it has come down to,” they continued, noting that the 45-year-old mom of five won’t allow her children to be raised in the same “volatile, angry state” that led her to divorce David Jessop.

Robyn is distraught during an intense conversation with Kody in the Sister Wives Season 19 trailer. Pic credit: @TLC/YouTube

Robyn fell in love with Kody because he cared for his family, the source told the outlet, but now, he’s “no longer that person.”

As Sister Wives fans saw in a trailer for the upcoming 19th season of the TLC series, Robyn admits she is struggling with “losing respect” for her husband of 10 years.

Robyn feels like the “idiot that got left behind” after Christine, Janelle, and Meri flew the coop.

Now that Kody and Robyn are left to their own devices, they must learn to navigate a monogamous marriage—something neither claim they ever wanted.

Season 19 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 15, at 10/9c on TLC