Sister Wives: Who is Robyn Brown’s ex-husband, David Jessop? Here’s everything we know

Before meeting, falling in love with, and marrying Kody Brown, Sister Wives star Robyn Brown was married to another man, David Jessop. Here’s a look at everything we know about Robyn’s ex-husband.

As Sister Wives viewers know, Robyn and Kody began courting in 2010, right around the time the show debuted on TLC.

At the time, Kody was also still married to Meri, Janelle, and Christine, and soon after, Robyn became his fourth wife.

During their courtship, Robyn lived separately from Kody’s three wives, along with her three children — David (who goes by Dayton), Aurora, and Breanna — whom she shares with her ex-husband, David, to whom she was married from 1999 until 2007.

Robyn hasn’t spoken much about her ex, but in 2011, she insinuated in a tweet that he was abusive toward her.

While addressing some bullying on Twitter, Robyn disclosed, “Just to clarify, I do not tolerate my kids getting bullied. I ended my first marriage because of abuse. My kids come first ALWAYS.”

Everything to know about Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Jessop

During a 2021 episode of Sister Wives, Robyn mentioned her previous marriage. “I was married before, and in that marriage, there was a lot of fighting, and there was a lot of pain. I promised myself as I came out of my divorce, I was like, ‘If I ever marry again, I’m just going to be more cautious and more careful.'”

David no longer has custody of his three children and allegedly terminated his parental rights since Kody legally adopted them in 2014.

Kody Brown legally adopted Robyn and David’s three children during an episode of Sister Wives

In 2014, Robyn legally wed Kody, allowing him to legally adopt Dayton, Breanna, and Aurora. The children reportedly haven’t had contact with their biological father since the adoption was finalized.

In 2018, David was arrested in Montana for assault, causing bodily injury against a partner or family member, seemingly proving Robyn’s claims that he was abusive.

David’s charges were amended to disorderly conduct, and he was ordered to pay fines several months after his arrest after he pled not guilty, and he was released from jail four days after his arrest.

Robyn and Kody welcomed two biological children after spiritually tying the knot in 2010, marking the Brown family’s 17th and 18th children to join their supersized brood.

Their son, Solomon Kody, was born in October 2011, and their daughter, Ariella Mae, was born in January 2016. Both Solomon and Ariella’s home births were filmed and aired during episodes of Sister Wives.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.