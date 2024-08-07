Sister Wives star Kody Brown nominated for Reality King award

If things work in Kody Brown’s favor, the Sister Wives star will be crowned the reality TV king.

The TLC star is nominated for the 11th annual ARTAs Reality King (Reality Royalty Award®).

The controversial 55-year-old is up against six fellow reality TV stars in this year’s competition.

Kody will face off against two 90 Day Fiance stars, Big Ed Brown and Tim Malcolm, two Jersey Shore stars, Pauly D and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Johnny Bananas from House of Villains, and Cameron Hardin from Big Brother 25.

The ARTAs recently announced the nominees in each of its 29 categories.

And, as luck would have it, one of Kody’s ex-wives, Christine Brown, is nominated for a prestigious title of her own: Reality Queen (Reality Royalty Award®).

One of Kody Brown’s ex-wives is nominated as the Reality Queen as he vies for the coveted Reality King award

TLC shared Christine’s nomination in its Instagram Story, featuring the 52-year-old fan favorite in a cast photo.

Christine and Sister Wives are nominated along with Kody. Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

The network also shared that Sister Wives is up for three nominations — one for Outstanding Recurring Cast for the show itself, one for Kody, and one for Christine.

Christine’s competition includes eight other fierce reality TV females/stars: Cirie Fields of Big Brother 25, JIMBO from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of OC, Dr. Nicole Martin of The Real Housewives of Miami, House Of Villains star Omarosa, Melody Rodgers of Love/Marriage Huntsville, 1,000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton and Sutton Stracke from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

This is technically Kody’s second reality TV award nomination. Last year, Us Weekly dubbed the father of 18 “The Antihero” among their Top 10 Reality Stars of the Year.

What is Kody up to these days?

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Kody. Season 18 of Sister Wives ended in December 2023, and since his plural marriage and large family have imploded, he’s been silent on social media.

These days, Kody spends most of his time with his last-standing wife, Robyn Brown, and their five children.

As for Christine, she’s already been dubbed one of the “most powerful” women in reality TV.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the newly monogamous mom of six was named one of the “40 Most Powerful Women on Reality TV in 2023″ by Variety.

Since Christine’s split from Kody in 2022, she has since remarried David Woolley, and Sister Wives fans are thrilled to see her flourish in this new chapter of her life.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.