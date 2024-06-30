Christine Brown mocks ex Kody Brown’s ‘chubby girl’ nacho comments: ‘I’m not yours anymore!’

Sister Wives star Christine Brown continues to poke fun at her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

The TLC star recently reminded her fans and followers of an excerpt from the book Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage.

In the book, Kody Brown details a road trip he took with Christine and expresses his disgust at seeing her devour “what seemed [sic] like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos” in the car.

Kody described the late-night stop at a Quickie Mart, writing, “Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship.”

The line has gone down in history as one of the stupidest things Kody Brown has ever said or done.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Sister Wives fans have chastised the father of 18 for his remarks, and while it may have appeared that Christine forgot about the ill-mannered comments, she just proved that she has not forgotten about it at all.

In fact, Christine can now laugh at her ex’s remarks, and that’s exactly what she did over the weekend when she stopped at the same Quickie Mart where the nacho event occurred years earlier.

Christine Brown mocks her ex-husband, Kody Brown

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Christine recorded herself in the parking lot of One Stop Big Horn Co-Op in Wyoming.

She threw a jab at Kody in the text over her video, which read, “Its nachos anniversary!!”

“Car confessions!” Christine began. “So I don’t know if you read our book or not, but in it, Kody talks about how I was eating nachos and it really, really grossed him out.”

“This was the gas station where I got the nachos at… right there!” Christine exclaimed as she panned her camera to share the front of the convenience store behind her.

“Yeah, super crazy,” Christine continued. “So here it is… I almost feel like probably having some nachos just to… as an anniversary, right? That kind of thing.”

To conclude her message, Christine ended the video by throwing some major shade at her ex with a play on words.

“But I’m ‘nachos’ anymore!” she exclaimed.

Christine is living her best life with the love of her life, David Woolley

Christine finally decided she had enough of Kody’s shenanigans and plural marriage and left the family in 2021.

It didn’t take her long to find love again — Christine met her now-husband, David Woolley, online in 2022, and they were officially husband and wife in October 2023.

Kody’s ex-wife is making it abundantly clear that she’s moved on. In her Instagram bio, Christine recently added her legal surname, Woolley, to her profile.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.