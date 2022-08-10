Sister Wives: Christine Brown sells Coyote Pass plot to Kody and Robyn for $10

Christine made her split more permanent by selling her plot at Coyote Pass to Kody and Robyn. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is making it clear that her split from Kody Brown is permanent.

Christine left Kody last November after nearly 25 years of marriage. The split didn’t come as much of a shock to Sister Wives viewers, who watched their spiritual marriage disintegrate over the last few seasons.

The trailer for Season 17 of Sister Wives shows Christine’s dissatisfaction with Kody’s perceived obsession with his rumored favorite wife, Robyn.

“I feel like to Kody, Robyn’s more important,” Christine said during a confessional in the trailer, solidifying what many Sister Wives viewers have suspected for years.

Now, Christine has taken a stand and sold back her plot of land at the family’s property on Coyote Pass to the seemingly monogamous couple, Kody and Robyn.

No permits haven’t been issued to build on the property at this time, but Christine has made it clear that she’s no longer interested in Kody’s dream of living a plural lifestyle on Coyote Pass.

Christine Brown gifts Coyote Pass lot to Kody and Robyn Brown for $10

According to property records obtained by The Sun, Christine signed over her parcel to Kody and Robyn for just $10 on July 28, 2022.

Kody and his then-four wives purchased their property on Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018. The polygamous quintet paid $820,000 for the land, which they divided into five plots, where they planned to build each wife, and Kody, their own home.

Sister Wives viewers will remember when Kody’s wives couldn’t agree on which lots to choose and were thrown for a loop when Kody proposed building his own home in the middle of his wives’ future homes.

The Browns’ lot division on Coyote Pass before Christine left Kody. Pic credit: TLC Australia

After leaving Kody, Christine made her dream of moving back to Utah a reality. She’s now living in a duplex in Murray, Utah, with her and Kody’s youngest child, daughter Truely. She’s also closer to her and Kody’s adult children, who are living in Utah as well.

Christine and Kody’s split to play out in Season 17 of Sister Wives

Kody and Christine’s dramatic split will be featured in Season 17 of Sister Wives and is sure to entertain.

During last season’s tell-all special, Sister Wives: One on One, host Sukanya Krishnan questioned Christine about her future as a newly single woman and whether she would consider entering the dating pool.

“I’m dating me. I’m getting to know me better. And I’m like, ‘Why don’t I just figure out this awesome life and be present in it and just love it?'” Christine responded.

“I feel light,” Christine said of her newfound single status. “And I didn’t know life could be like this.”

Season 17 of Sister Wives returns on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.