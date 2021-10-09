Sister Wives: Christine Brown sparks rumors she’s not building on Coyote Pass with the rest of the family

Has Christine Brown decided to stay in her Flagstaff, Arizona home? Sister Wives fans seem to think so. Pic credit: TLC

Christine Brown has Sister Wives fans wondering if she has decided to stay in her Flagstaff, Arizona home while the rest of the family prepares to build on Coyote Pass.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Christine listed her 2,400-square-foot home for sale in August 2021 with a listing price of $725,000.

Interestingly, Christine’s listing has since been removed, nearly two months to the day it was first listed for sale.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown removes her Flagstaff home from the market

The property was taken off the market on October 4, despite a pending sale in September for $700,000, which was $25,000 less than the list price.

In Touch reached out to Christine Brown and the listing agent, but neither answered the request for comment.

Christine had Sister Wives fans scratching their heads when she announced that she was redecorating her home in a new French country theme while it was still listed for sale.

Last season on Sister Wives, Kody told his four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown — that they weren’t in the financial position to begin building on Coyote Pass.

One of Christine’s sister wives, Janelle, is already living on the family’s land at Coyote Pass, albeit in an RV.

Christine made it clear last season that she wants to move back to Utah as the family has lots of ties to the Beehive State. Kody and Christine’s daughters Aspyn and Mykelti, as well as their son Paedon, all live in Utah.

When viewers were first introduced to the Brown family in 2010, they were living as one polygamous family under the same roof in Lehi, Utah.

Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, owns and operates her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, which is also located in Utah. Kody and Meri’s only biological child, daughter Mariah, recently moved to Utah with her fiancee, Audrey.

Christine Brown’s Flagstaff, Arizona home. Pic credit: TLC

Why would Christine Brown take her house off the market?

It’s possible that Christine had a change of heart about moving to Utah and decided to stay in Flagstaff with the rest of the family, at least for now.

In addition to her desire to move back to Utah, Christine has also been very vocal about never wanting to live under one roof with her sister wives again.

Christine’s resistance has caused some friction between Kody and his wives, as she’s the only one of the four who is adamantly against the idea.

Perhaps Christine is going to let her sister wives choose their lot on Coyote Pass while she stays in her home, which is close to the property.

As Monsters & Critics reported earlier, Kody Brown and his wives haven’t yet broken ground on Coyote Pass, as indicated by the lack of building permits on the family’s parcels of land.

Tune in next month when Sister Wives returns to TLC to find out what comes of the family’s plans to finally build on their land.

Sister Wives returns to the air on Sunday, November 28 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.