Mykelti Brown slams National Guard for releasing photos from Garrison’s memorial service

Mykelti Brown and her family are not happy with the Nevada National Guard.

The Sister Wives star spoke out against the organization this week when speaking about photos of her late brother Garrison Brown’s memorial service.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Garrison, the biological son of Kody and Janelle Brown, took his own life in March 2024.

Garrison was a member of the Nevada Air National Guard and was honored with a ceremony on March 25.

Per the Facebook post, seen below, “Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry, along with friends and family, gathered yesterday at the Clark County Armory to honor the memory of Staff Sgt. Robert Garrison Brown, who passed away on March 4th.”

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Garrison served as a Staff Sergeant in the Army National Guard and a CAV Scout, and per the Guard, “Brown exemplified dedication to his country. He also had a caring nature, pursuing a career in nursing to help others.”

Photos from the post went viral on social media and several of the photos depicted Garrison’s family expressing their sorrow.

One photo that has made its rounds online shows Janelle weeping as she is presented with Garrison’s American flag in his honor.

Mykelti says she and her family are ‘pretty upset’ that Garrison’s memorial photos went public

Although the photos were made public by the National Guard, Garrison’s sister, Mykelti Brown-Padron, thinks they should have remained private.

During a recent live stream on YouTube, Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, fielded questions from curious fans.

Mykelti began to read one question from a fan asking, “Just curious: the pics that the National Guard…” before she stopped herself dead in her tracks and began to express her anger.

“Oh, gosh, we’re actually all pretty upset about that,” Mykelti revealed. “We did not give them the release to release that.”

She continued, “However — this is something some of my siblings have been trying to, like, basically help me calm down — if we were any other family, and the National Guard did that to any other family, it would be totally cool.”

Mykelti said that her family receives a lot of scrutiny because they’re in the public eye, which is why the Browns “didn’t love” that the National Guard shared the photos.

Sister Wives stars, friends, and family paid tribute to Garrison in Clark County, Nevada

Also in attendance for Garrison’s service were many of his other family members, including his brother Hunter, his brother Logan and his wife Michelle, his sibling Leon and their significant other Audrey, his dad Kody and his wife Robyn, Kody’s mom/Garrison’s grandmother Genielle, his sister Aspyn and her husband Mitch Thompson, his brother Gabriel, Garrison’s other mom Christine Brown and her husband David Woolley, Meri Brown, Mykelti and Tony, and his siblings Savanah, Gwendlyn, Truely, and Paedon.

Many guests wore Hawaiian-print shirts in honor of Garrison, who owned a shop called Bob’s Floral, which sold the same type of shirts.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.