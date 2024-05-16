Garrison Brown’s autopsy reveals the Sister Wives star’s cause of death

Two months after his untimely passing, Garrison Brown’s autopsy report is complete.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Garrison (real name Robert Garrison Brown) took his own life in March 2024.

The Sister Wives star died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was discovered by his younger brother, Gabriel, who went to check on him at the urging of their mom, Janelle Brown.

The Coconino County, Arizona, medical examiner has released their findings, including some heartbreaking details.

As PEOPLE reported, the autopsy confirmed that 25-year-old Garrison died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his manner of death was officially ruled a suicide, and no foul play is suspected.

A contributing factor to Garrison’s death was ethanol intoxication, better known as alcohol poisoning.

Sister Wives star Garrison Brown’s blood alcohol levels revealed

Per the medical examiner’s autopsy report, the late TLC star’s blood alcohol level was .307 percent based on his iliac blood analysis.

His vitreous analysis showed that his blood alcohol level was .37 percent.

To put Garrison’s levels into perspective, the legal blood alcohol limit is .08 percent, and .40 percent or higher is considered potentially lethal, meaning his levels were nearly four times the legal limit.

PEOPLE also reports that the former reality TV star had trace amounts of caffeine in his bloodstream in addition to alcohol.

Garrison’s brother, Gabriel, found him in his Flagstaff home and soon after, police were dispatched to the residence.

The Flagstaff Police Department confirmed that they responded to a “death inside a home” and that his brother, Gabriel, had “discovered Mr. Brown deceased.”

Garrison raised suspicions about his well-being ahead of his death

Per TMZ, Janelle, Garrison’s mother, alerted his siblings to check on him after learning of disturbing text messages and not receiving a response.

Reportedly, Garrison texted some people the Browns work with on Sister Wives, telling them, “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.”

Janelle and Garrison briefly corresponded via text message before he stopped responding, raising a red flag for Janelle.

Unfortunately, Janelle’s worst fears were confirmed when Gabriel volunteered to check on his brother and found him dead inside his home.

Following Garrison’s shocking and sudden death, Janelle and her ex-husband, Kody Brown, released similar statements on Instagram.

Along with a photo of Garrison in his Nevada Army National Guard uniform, Janelle wrote, “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him.”

“His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away,” her statement continued. “We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or ideations, dial 9-8-8 for free and confidential support and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.