Sister Wives: Kody and Janelle Brown’s son Garrison dead at 25 by apparent suicide

It’s a sad day for the cast of Sister Wives.

Kody and Janelle Brown’s son, Garrison Brown, has died at the age of 25.

Per TMZ, Garrison (real name Robert Garrison Brown) was found in his home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Garrison passed away on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

TMZ reports that police officers were dispatched to Garrison’s home on Tuesday morning for a report of a death, and that’s when they discovered the TLC star.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

No foul play is suspected, per the outlet, and sources tell TMZ that police are investigating Garrison’s death as a suicide.

Kody and Janelle Brown’s son, Garrison, is dead at 25

It’s also being reported that Garrison’s brother, Gabriel Brown, was the one who found him dead after arriving at his home.

TMZ also reported that there is no word on whether a suicide note was left at the scene of Garrison’s death or not.

Garrison became a staple on Sister Wives

Garrison, along with his 17 brothers and sisters, appeared on Sister Wives throughout several seasons.

Most recently, Garrison appeared during Season 18 of Sister Wives, speaking out against his dad, Kody, and Kody’s fourth and current sole wife, Robyn Brown.

Garrison and his brother Gabriel made headlines when they spoke about their troubled relationship with their father, Kody.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Garrison was one of Kody’s children who didn’t agree with the Sister Wives star’s strict rules about not mingling with others and carrying on with their normal lives.

At one point, Kody admitted that he and Garrison weren’t on speaking terms, and it didn’t appear they were ever able to reconcile their relationship.

Garrison’s life outside of reality TV

Off-screen, Garrison was a talented carpenter and photographer. His biological mom, Janelle, often gushed over his work on her Instagram feed.

Garrison would have been 26 years old on April 10 next month, leaving behind a large family and several pet cats.

Just last week, Garrison announced that he had adopted a 9-year-old cat named Ms. Buttons, whom he saved from euthanasia.

Garrison uploaded a photo of himself and his new furry friend and captioned it, “Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons.”

“She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady.”

In addition to his beloved felines, Garrison will be missed by his large family.

Garrison had three other moms, Meri, Christine, and Robyn Brown, as well as his biological parents, Kody and Janelle.

Garrison also shared five full siblings — Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel, and Savanah; seven half-siblings, Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn, Truely, Leon, Solomon, and Ariella; and three adopted siblings, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or ideations, dial 9-8-8 for free and confidential support and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.