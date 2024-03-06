Kody and Janelle Brown release joint statement following the death of their son Garrison

Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle Brown are breaking their silence following the loss of their son, Garrison Brown.

Although Kody and Janelle are divorced, the couple is putting their differences aside as they mourn the death of their 25-year-old son.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Garrison was found deceased in his Flagstaff, Arizona home on Tuesday morning.

TMZ broke the news first, reporting that Garrison’s brother, Gabriel Brown, found him with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the outlet, police officers are investigating Garrison’s death as a suicide, as it appeared that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

A few hours after the news broke, Janelle and Kody issued similar statements regarding Garrison’s passing within minutes of each other.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown announces the death of her son, Garrison

Janelle’s post included two photos of Garrison in her post — one of him during his time serving in the Nevada Army National Guard and a second of Garrison smiling while backpacking through an undisclosed location.

In the caption, Janelle wrote, “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him.”

“His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Janelle disabled commenting on her post, which received nearly 63,000 likes in just one hour.

Kody Brown shares a post similar to Janelle’s, paying homage to Garrison

On his Instagram feed, Kody shared a nearly identical post, including the same two photos of Garrison.

In a very similar caption, Kody wrote, “Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him.”

“Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Kody shared a post on Instagram announcing Garrison’s passing. Pic credit: @kodywinnbrown/Instagram

Like Janelle, Kody also disabled comments on his post, which also received an outpouring of reactions in the form of likes from his fans and followers.

Kody’s post was the first activity on his Instagram feed since January 2023, when he announced his split from his first wife, Meri Brown.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or ideations, dial 9-8-8 for free and confidential support and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.

