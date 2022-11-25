Sister Wives: Christine and Robyn Brown come together amid feud for birth of Mykelti’s twins

Christine and Robyn put their differences aside for Mykelti and Tony’s sake. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw and @robyn_browns_nest

Despite their falling out, Sister Wives stars Christine, and Robyn Brown put their differences aside to come together for the birth of Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron’s twins.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, welcomed twin sons, Archer Banks and Ace McCord, on Thursday, November 17.

Sister Wives fans know that Christine and Kody’s daughter, Mykelti, shares a special bond with her other mom, Robyn. Kody’s fourth wife was present virtually for the birth of Mykelti and Tony’s daughter, Avalon, which was featured on Sister Wives this season.

Robyn continued to show her support for Mykelti when she made the trek from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Lehi, Utah, to be present for Archer and Ace’s births.

Tony took to his Instagram shortly after his sons’ arrivals and shared some photos from their births. In the first pic in his carousel post, Tony posed between Christine and Robyn as he was fully decked out in hospital scrubs for Mykelti’s C-section.

The fourth photo in the carousel showed Robyn seated in a hospital chair, bundled up in blankets and smiling while holding Archer and Ace.

Christine and Robyn Brown reunite for birth of Mykelti and Tony’s twins

“Just want to Thank! Our Amazing Moms that came to help us . Y’all the best !! 🔥🧍‍♀️#ateam,” Tony captioned the share.

Many of Tony’s 20k IG followers took to the comments section where they praised Christine and Robyn’s efforts, despite their feud, which is currently playing out this season on Sister Wives.

Sister Wives fans love seeing Christine and Robyn Brown come together

“So sweet that Robyn was able to make this birth!” wrote one of Tony’s followers while another added, “I’m so happy [Robyn] was there too!”

One Sister Wives fan felt that having more than one mom present was “better” and called Robyn being included in the twins’ birth “incredibly sweet.”

Another fan pointed out happy they were for the group and wrote, “Nice to see Robyn supporting this.”

It might be shocking to some Sister Wives viewers that Christine and Robyn were able to come together after watching their intense fallout.

Once Christine announced that she had sold her Flagstaff home and was moving to Utah, she admitted that, at least for the time being, she didn’t want a relationship with Robyn or Meri.

Robyn seemingly took the statement to mean that Christine also didn’t want relationships with her kids. Following Christine’s farewell to Kody and Robyn and their kids, Sister Wives viewers accused Robyn of being a “liar” for claiming her kids weren’t angry with Christine, as they felt their actions and behavior said otherwise.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.