Sister Wives: Janelle Brown shares rare pic of Kody, their son Garrison does something sweet for his sister

Janelle and Kody Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown shared a rare pic of her husband, Kody Brown, this week, and one of their sons made a sweet gesture for his sister’s birthday.

Janelle posted a pic of her husband of 28 years outside peeling logs on their property. Kody had his hair down, sunglasses on, and was wearing gloves while he peeled bark.

In a second pic in her post, Janelle showed her 426k followers the finished pile of peeled logs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Janelle, who was recently spotted kissing Kody at a funeral, captioned the pic, “Snow has melted. We went back out to start peeling some logs that came our way last summer. We got a few done before it got too cold and wet.”

“Maybe they can be incorporated into a house or maybe they will just be fence posts etc. I will say the smell of the wood is earthy and enticing,” she continued.

Kody’s wives rarely share pics of him on their social media accounts, so it was a surprise to see Kody on Janelle’s Instagram feed.

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Janelle has been sharing a lot more of her personal life with fans lately

Janelle also began sharing a lot more selfies on social media, which was rare for her until this season.

The change shouldn’t come as a surprise though, given that Kody and his four spouses all seem to be more open about everything this season.

Janelle, 51, married Kody in a spiritual ceremony in 1993, three years after he wed Meri, his first wife. Janelle is often viewed as the most level-headed and logical of Kody’s wives and is a fan favorite.

Janelle and Kody share six children together: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah.

So sweet. 🌸 See how Garrison helped make his little sister's quarantined birthday extra-special! #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/znxxWpAlit — TLC Network (@TLC) April 8, 2021

In a clip for this week’s upcoming episode, Janelle and Kody’s son Garrison was seen making an extra sweet gesture for one of his sisters.

Garrison Brown made his little sister’s birthday extra special during quarantine

Garrison Brown made a special trip to surprise his little sister, Truely, who Kody shares with his third wife, Christine.

It was Truely’s birthday, and due to the pandemic, the family wasn’t celebrating together. So Garrison called Christine and said he wanted to do something special for Truely, since he thought she was cute picking out a present for him.

Garrison decided to build Truely a flower garden, much to her surprise and delight.

Christine revealed to the confessional camera that she had built flower gardens and sandboxes before, with Kody. However, she revealed that a similar project typically takes Kody one to two days to complete.

Christine was surprised at how quickly Garrison built a flower garden, comparing him to Kody

When Garrison called, he told Christine he’d be done and out of their way in “an hour, tops.” Christine looked doubtful but was pleasantly surprised when he finished the project in just 23 minutes.

Christine revealed that it usually takes Kody “hours and hours and hours and all day” to complete things.

Christine said, “It’s awesome to not always be complicated,” hinting at the fact that Kody overcomplicates things.

Kody has struggled with all of his relationships lately

Christine recently hinted at a “rough” relationship with Kody at the end of last week’s episode. And she isn’t the only one butting heads with the husband of four these days.

Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn, disagreed on whether to have more children. And his broken marriage to Meri has been a topic of discussion for several seasons now.

Janelle, who typically avoids drama, has called out Kody this season for his bleak outlook on the state of their family, has fired back when Kody questioned her parenting, and told Kody to stay away from her house during quarantine.

Fans will have to catch up with this week’s episode on Sunday to find out what new drama will unfold for the mega-sized family.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.