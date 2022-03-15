Shanna Moakler from Celebrity Big Brother goes out to dinner with Matthew Rondeau just weeks after arrest

Celebrity Big Brother 3 featured model Shanna Moakler as one of the houseguests. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother alum Shanna Moakler was just seen having dinner with Matthew Rondeau out at a restaurant.

This comes only a few weeks after Rondeau was arrested at Moakler’s home following a domestic violence incident. At the time, it seemed like the couple was permanently done.

The drama all took place following the Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale, and it included Rondeau using Moakler’s Instagram account to leave a scathing video for her fans, friends, and family to see. Fans and former houseguests were not pleased with what he had done.

Following Rondeau’s arrest, Moakler was granted a protective order that was intended to provide her safety and space. This seemed to officially spell out that their on-again, off-again relationship was officially at an end.

Then, some shocking news came out, as Moakler revealed that she is pregnant. That would certainly complicate matters if the father is Rondeau, and potentially explain why she would want to go out to dinner with him.

Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau go out for dinner

According to TMZ, Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau were spotted together enjoying a late dinner Sunday night at Opa Restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island. They reportedly left the dinner at around 1 a.m.

The report went on to state that Moakler was overheard saying, “We’re okay, we’re hanging in there.”

You can see the seemingly on-again couple smiling together at dinner here.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s unclear if this is an indication that Moakler and Rondeau are a couple again, but it is certainly shocking that they are out together again so soon after that infamous incident from late February.

We expect more details to emerge about this breaking news.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Former Big Brother houseguest and Survivor castaway Caleb Reynolds will become a father again this week. He shared a really cute photo of his very pregnant wife on social media.

And speaking of Big Brother baby news, Jessica Nickson from BB19 is pregnant. The father is fellow BB19 houseguest Cody Nickson.

As for an update on the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast, Todrick Hall has revealed why he went into hiding after Miesha Tate won the latest season of the show. It didn’t answer every question, but he did give his word that he will fully address the drama in the near future.

A new season of the reality competition show is coming to CBS this summer and producers are already working at putting together a new cast. Applications are still open for anyone hoping to be part of the BB24 cast, and the prize is going to remain at $750,000 for the winner of the new installment.

Big Brother 24 is coming to CBS in Summer 2022.