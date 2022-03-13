Todrick Hall says he refused to talk about Celebrity Big Brother to ‘protect’ his ‘mental health’ in statement

Former Celebrity Big Brother 3 houseguest Todrick Hall has a new message for his fans. Pic credit: CBS

Todrick Hall has sort of addressed why he vanished after the Celebrity Big Brother finale and why he refused to give any exit interviews about his huge loss to Miesha Tate.

It was during the final episode of Celebrity Big Brother 3 that the bubble Todrick had placed himself in was burst, and he learned that there were going to be repercussions for the way that he treated people inside the Big Brother house. And a jury he thought was about to vote for him voted for Miesha instead.

Since the show ended, Miesha apologized for some of the things she said, especially for the derogatory things that she and Todrick commented on regarding Shanna Moakler.

Until now, though, Todrick refused to even acknowledge how he mocked Shanna for what she went through during a home invasion, how he constantly brought up the family members of other contestants to drag them down, or how he tried to use the fact that Shanna was white to get Lamar Odom to turn on her.

Many fans were pretty frustrated with Todrick’s “white blonde girl” speech to Lamar.

Todrick Hall addresses when he will address why he went into hiding

“This has been the hardest month and 1/2 of my life, but tonight my 7th World Tour kicks off in Seattle. I haven’t avoided press because I’m afraid to comment on my experience on big brother, but more to protect myself and my mental health to make sure I could actually get my show on stage and fulfill my obligations to my fans and my PAID employees,” Todrick wrote on a new Instagram post.

“I have no desire to prove myself to people who were never rooting for me to begin with, but I do want to say to my fans that I will be commenting on my experience once the show is open, because I feel you deserve it. Thanks to everyone who watched and supported me in the bb house. It was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done, but I’m glad I did it,” Todrick continued in his post.

“I will address things in my own way and in my own time, until then thanks for the love, the kind words, the direct messages, it’s really meant so much to me,” he wrote toward the end of his message.

The note that Todrick posted on Instagram can be read in its entirety below.

