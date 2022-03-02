Nicole Franzel has retired from reality TV

It seems that Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel is retiring from being on reality TV. Pic credit: CBS

Nicole Franzel just let her followers know that even though she was asked to be on another reality television show, she is turning down the opportunity in order to spend more time with her kiddo.

Back in July, Nicole gave birth to her son Arrow that she had with her husband Victor Arroyo. The couple got married a few months before the birth after meeting as members of the Big Brother 18 cast.

Nicole first appeared on Big Brother 16, where Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore controlled the house for most of the season. Her role as an underdog on that season got her invited back for BB18, where she not only met Victor but where she won the $500,000 prize.

Later, Victor and Nicole would team up for a season of The Amazing Race, and then Nicole returned for another season of Big Brother (All-Stars 2) during Summer 2020.

Nicole Franzel retires from her reality TV career

“In my 20s I played on 4 reality TV shows. I won. I lost. I learned. I grew. I fell in love. I had the best (and worst) times of my life. This 5th time around I had to say no. I guess I really am closing this chapter of my life. My baby needs me but more importantly I need him. 💕” Nicole captioned a series of photos depicting herself and Arrow.

She then provided a brief resume, which included reality TV in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020. And for her 2022 job she listed “staying home” as her new role.

What reality TV show did Nicole Franzel turn down?

There is a lot of conjecture about which reality show Nicole Franzel reportedly turned down, as it could be the new version of The Challenge that CBS is putting together or possibly an upcoming season of Survivor. It’s unlikely that she was invited back for Big Brother, as the show has been looking for new houseguests for BB24, but you never know.

The latest rumors have a lot of former Big Brother houseguests getting contacted to appear on a version of The Challenge that will just feature people from the CBS reality TV shows. It would be separate from the version of The Challenge that airs on MTV all the time.

If that’s what Nicole has turned down, she will likely speak more about it when the show has confirmed its cast. And we won’t count out Nicole possibly returning to another reality TV show sometime down the road if she finds the right fit when her kiddo is a bit older.

