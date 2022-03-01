Todrick Hall returns to social media after Celebrity Big Brother, receives support from some Big Brother alums

Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate at Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale. Pic credit: CBS

Todrick Hall has popped up on social media again for the first time since vanishing from the season finale of Celebrity Big Brother 3.

On finale night, Todrick refused to do his post-show interviews after Miesha Tate won the show, raising a lot of questions about when he would resurface and if he would ever take responsibility for how he played the game.

While Miesha took the time to apologize, Todrick went radio silent. Until now.

Todrick has now returned to social media to promote his new album tour. And yes, you can buy merchandise that he is advertising through his Instagram Stories.

Todrick Hall resumes promoting Femuline Tour

“First day of rehearsal!!! Can’t wait for you to see these incredible dancers strut their stuff around the world! FEMULINE TOUR STARTS IN 12 DAYS!!!” reads the new post on Todrick’s Instagram page with an image of dancers posing in between practices.

Femuline is the new studio album from Todrick, and he has been promoting an extensive tour schedule that begins in Seattle on March 12 and continues through May 26 in London.

One noteworthy face really stands out from the crowd of dancers, as Christie Valdiserri from the Big Brother 23 cast is very visible. For any Big Brother fans who can’t quite place her, she was one of the houseguests that was announced, but who failed a COVID test in sequester and ended up being sent home. She was replaced by Claire Rehfuss.

Some Big Brother alums share their support for Todrick Hall

A few Big Brother alums have stopped by the comments section of Todrick’s latest post to share their support.

“YAYYYYY!!!!!!!!! Love youuuu!!! So excited 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍” commented Christie Valdiserri.

“Yes yes yes!!!!” wrote Tommy Bracco from Big Brother 21.

“jenni!!! james!!! precious!!! parker!!! nathan!!!” wrote Hannah Chaddha from Big Brother 23 as she recognized some of the dancers.

Some BB alums posting on Todrick’s IG. Pic credit: @Todrick/Instagram

More news from the world of Big Brother

A scary situation between Shanna Moakler and her now ex-boyfriend took place following the end of Celebrity Big Brother. It led to Matthew Rondeau being arrested and Moakler getting issued a protective order from him.

It was clear that something was going on when Rondeau used Moakler’s Instagram account for a live video that caused many Big Brother fans to become really concerned for her safety.

Big Brother 24 debuts on CBS in Summer 2022.