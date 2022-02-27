Shanna Moakler given protective order, details released from incident with Matthew Rondeau after CBB3 finale

Celebrity Big Brother 3 featured Shanna Moakler as a contestant. Pic credit: CBS

Shanna Moakler was granted an emergency protective order from Matthew Rondeau after the incident that took place following the Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale.

The morning after the CBB3 finale, Rondeau used Moakler’s Instagram account to go live and make a series of accusations against her. It caused a lot of Big Brother fans to fear for Moakler, as she was nowhere to be seen in the video.

A short time after the video went live, Rondeau was arrested at Moakler’s house, suggesting more than just an argument had taken place between the now-former couple.

Later that day, Moakler issued a statement revealing she was “ok” and that she was now with her family and friends.

And once he was released from jail, Rondeau issued a statement of his own where he claimed that he was in “complete disbelief” about what had happened.

Now, some specific details about what happened and what ended up in the police report have come out.

Details on what happened between Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau

According to a report by Us Weekly, Shanna Moakler was granted an emergency protective order against Matthew Rondeau shortly after the incident on the morning of Thursday, February 24.

“[Rondeau] grabbed victim by the hair, [swinging] her by hair on the ground.” Rondeau then “grabbed [Moakler’s] face and neck, threw chair at victim and urinated on [her], leaving visible injuries,” reads the report obtained by Us Weekly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The report goes on to state that the police officer’s order is valid for seven days. That means it will extend until the morning of March 3.

More background on the relationship between Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau

When the Celebrity Big Brother 3 season started, Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau were dating. He was also staying at her house when she went on Big Brother, showing that they were at an advanced stage in their relationship.

But while Moakler was playing the game, Rondeau was showing up in the news. First, there were rumors that he was looking for a ring to propose to her with once the show ended. And then, there were reports that Rondeau was jealous of the time that Moakler was getting to spend with Lamar Odom.

Rondeau took down all social media pictures of Moakler, and when she was evicted, Moakler unfollowed Rondeau on social media. That seemed to be the end of the relationship, but then it came out that they were working on things.

Moakler has stated that this will be the end of the relationship, and many Big Brother fans hope that she doesn’t go back to him.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 is currently streaming on Paramount+.