Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend reportedly upset that she flirted with Lamar Odom on Celebrity Big Brother

Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, is allegedly feeling disrespected and hurt by some of the interactions that Shanna has been having with Lamar Odom in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

This news comes very soon after former houseguest Teddi Mellencamp said that Rondeau “slid into my DMs” after she got evicted.

It had also been reported that Rondeau was ring shopping in order to propose to Moakler in the very near future.

Now, though, it has been suggested that Rondeau is having second thoughts about spending his life with Moakler.

Matthew Rondeau accuses Shanna Moakler of flirting with Lamar Odom

Matthew Rondeau is reportedly “not happy with the subtle sexual innuendos flying back and forth between his girl and Lamar.”

TMZ claims to have a source with direct knowledge of the situation, and it certainly looks like Shanna Moakler may have some explaining to do when the BB Celeb season comes to an end.

The report says that Rondeau is watching the Big Brother live feeds and that he is displeased with some of the verbal exchanges he has seen between Moakler and Odom.

Even though it is a reality TV show, Rondeau reportedly feels that lines are being crossed during exchanges between the two cast members.

With Moakler cut off from the outside world while the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 season is filming, it will be interesting to see her reactions when she sees that Rondeau has appeared in quite a few news articles since the season began.

It’s certainly possible that Rondeau is also overreacting to what is taking place in the house, because Lamar Odom has repeatedly talked about wanting to get back together with Khloe Kardashian.

Shanna Moakler's boyfriend is second-guessing proposing because he thinks she's flirting with Lamar Odom on 'CBB.' https://t.co/FZiyYRV4bl — TMZ (@TMZ) February 12, 2022

After Chris Kirkpatrick was evicted from the house, only seven people remain in contention for the $250,000 prize.

There was a late-night HOH Endurance Challenge after the last episode, and here are those Big Brother spoilers for anyone who wants to read ahead. That new HOH gets to nominate two people for eviction over the weekend.

With a lot of episodes left to air this month, here is a breakdown of the full BB Celeb episode schedule. It even includes a new episode on the night of Super Bowl Sunday that could impact who gets evicted on Monday night.

For fans wanting to hear some funny news from the house, Lamar Odom recently discovered that Diary Room sessions are shown on episodes. He thought the interactions were kept private and that it was just a personal diary. Oops.

Additional exciting news was revealed, as casting for Big Brother 24 has begun. There is still time for people to submit applications who might want to play in the Summer 2022 season.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.