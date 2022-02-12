Who won the HOH Endurance Challenge on Celebrity Big Brother 2022?

Miesha Tate had to watch the latest Head of Household Competition take place. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother 2022 advertised an HOH Endurance Challenge on Friday night, allowing fans to watch it take place on the live feeds.

This was all slated to take place after the Friday night episode of the show, where someone new was about to get evicted.

Earlier in the episode, we were shown Chris Kattan quitting the game. Then, during an Eviction Ceremony, Chris Kirkpatrick was also voted out of the house.

Chris Kattan is already back on social media, where Teddi Mellencamp thanked him for being on the show.

It left just seven people left competing for the $250,000 prize, as Teddi and Mirai Nagasu were evicted previously.

One of those people is Lamar Odom, who just said he didn’t know Diary Room sessions make it to the episodes.

An HOH Endurance Challenge on the Big Brother live feeds

Below is a breakdown of the Head of Household Competition playing out. It is the familiar wall challenge in the backyard, where the last person standing wins all of the power.

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers from the HOH Competition

This will be a live blog of the February 11 Celebrity Big Brother Head of Household Competition.

Lamar Odom, Carson Kressley, Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, Shanna Moakler, and Todrick Hall are the six competitors. Miesha Tate has to watch on because she is the outgoing HOH. Her fate next week will be in the hands of the new Head of Household.

The image below shows the six celebrities starting out the challenge.

hamsters are in place on their wall, getting their rules.. fire up your feeds #cbbus3 pic.twitter.com/9FRmFSRXEi — hamsterwatch #cbbus3 (@hamsterwatch) February 12, 2022

Live reporting on the HOH Competition

Everyone survived playing the challenge until the episode was over. And now we wait a few moments for the live feeds to turn on.

7:04 p.m. PT / 10:04 p.m. ET: Still in a holding pattern as feeds are still down.

7:06 p.m. PT / 10:06 p.m. ET: Feeds came on for a moment, but were taken down again. Subscribers are getting very frustrated with what’s going on.

7:11 p.m. PT / 10:11 p.m. ET: Feeds remain down after being up for only roughly 30 seconds.

7:13 p.m. PT / 10:13 p.m. ET: Full feeds are up and running, all six houseguests are still playing for HOH.

7:14 p.m. PT: Lamar Odom just fell off, followed quickly by Cynthia Bailey. Only four people are left in the challenge.

7:15 p.m. PT: Carson Kressley, Shanna Moakler, Todrick Hall, and Todd Bridges are all pushing hard to win HOH.

