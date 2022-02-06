When is Celebrity Big Brother on? Full episode list provided

Mirai Nagasu is playing on the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Fans asking when Celebrity Big Brother is on this winter need look no further.

As of now, three episodes have already aired on CBS, with Teddi Mellencamp getting evicted on the latest installment.

There are now just 10 celebrities left playing the game and one of them is going to win the $250,000 prize.

For readers who want to check out what has happened on the live feeds following Teddi’s elimination, here are some Celebrity Big Brother spoilers about the new HOH and their target.

When is Celebrity Big Brother on? Full episode list

Below is the remaining episode list for Celebrity Big Brother 3. All of the episodes listed will air in the month of February 2022, showing that we actually aren’t too far from the winner getting revealed. It raises the importance of each successive episode.

Episode 4: February 6: Sunday at 8/7c

Episode 5: February 7: Monday at 9/8c (Eviction night)

Episode 6: February 9: Wednesday at 8/7c

Episode 7: February 11: Friday at 8/7c (Two-hour eviction night)

Episode 8: February 13: Sunday at 8/7c (Super Bowl night)

Episode 9: February 14: Monday at 9/8c (Eviction night)

Episode 10: February 16: Wednesday at 8/7c

Episode 11: February 18: Friday at 8/7c (Two-hour eviction night)

Episode 12: February 19: Saturday at 8/7c

Episode 13: February 20: Sunday at 8/7c

Episode 14: February 21: Monday at 9/8c (Two-hour eviction night)

Episode 15: February 23: Wednesday at 8/7c (The CBB3 finale)

More stories from Celebrity Big Brother 2022 season

A lot has been happening inside the Celebrity Big Brother house and the live feeds have picked up some pretty interesting stories.

People watching the feeds saw the accident that Lamar Odom had in his bed after having late-night snacks that didn’t agree with him. It all led to an unfortunate incident that he talked about on the feeds.

Earlier, Lamar shared his dreams about Khloe Kardashian with Todrick Hall. He still has feelings for his ex-wife and he expressed hopes that they could get back together. Lamar has also mentioned more than once that he thought Khloe might be a part of the Celebrity Big Brother cast this winter.

After her eviction, during an exit interview, Teddi Mellencamp threw Todd Bridges under the bus and then said that Todrick Hall plays a “dirty” game on Big Brother. She didn’t hold back on her opinions on what had led up to her being the first person eliminated this winter.

It looks like drama could be building up inside of the Big Brother house and that there could be a lot of interesting moments still to come this winter. We also still haven’t seen all of the pre-taped footage from when the celebrities started playing the game a week before the season premiere. It means there could be a clip episode or some bonus coverage used at some point to fill out future nights of the show.

For anyone who has missed one of the earlier episodes, they are all available for streaming through Paramount+ and through CBS OnDemand.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.