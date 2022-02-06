Celebrity Big Brother spoilers: New HOH reveals their target

Julie Chen Moonves is back and hosting Celebrity Big Brother 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers coming from the live feeds today revealed who the new Head of Household is targeting for eviction.

During the Friday night episode of the show, Teddi Mellencamp was voted out at the Eviction Ceremony.

Since then, Teddi has given an exit interview where she shades several of the celebrities who are still inside of the Big Brother house.

And as the game has rolled on, a new Head of Household took power in a late-night HOH Competition.

Who is the CBB3 HOH targeting for eviction?

Chris Kirkpatrick is the new Celebrity Big Brother HOH and he has a specific plan in mind for the week. No matter how they get to the end result, Chris wants figure skater Mirai Nagasu to be the person voted out at the next Eviction Ceremony.

If Mirai finds a way to save herself again, like she was able to accomplish during the last episode, then Chris Kattan is going to be the primary target. And in order to get to that point, Chris Kirkpatrick wants pawns who he thinks will be safe, even if they are on the block.

#CBBUS3 Kirk confirms to Cynthia and Carson that Mirai is his target, and if she comes down Kattan is going up. He stresses that he can't put one of C&C up as the other side wants them gone. pic.twitter.com/y2lh6b4F7o — #CBBUS3LiveFeedUpdates (@BBLiveUpdaters) February 5, 2022

Upcoming Celebrity Big Brother 2022 episodes

The next Celebrity Big Brother 2022 episode is on Sunday, February 6. It airs at 8/7c on CBS and that is when viewers will get to see what happened with the HOH Competition and then at the Nomination Ceremony.

And then, on Monday, February 7, another episode of Celebrity Big Brother 2022 will air at 9/8c on CBS. It’s going to be a “live” eviction episode of the show, presumably starting out with coverage of the latest Veto Competition and who had control of that Power of Veto.

Host Julie Chen Moonves stated that there are going to be evictions each Monday and Friday this winter, which will lead to enough celebrities getting eliminated before the end of February. The season is all playing out within February, so we are already getting really close to learning which celebrity will be taking home that $250,000 prize.

More news from Celebrity Big Brother 2022 season

The Big Brother live feeds are up and running and it led to subscribers seeing the accident Lamar Odom had in his bed. He claimed that it was due to a late-night meal that he consumed and Lamar was definitely not shy about oversharing on the feeds.

Earlier, Big Brother fans were able to see Lamar sharing his dreams about Khloe Kardashian with Todrick Hall. It’s one of several times where Lamar has expressed how much he misses Khloe and that he hopes they will be together again in the future.

Questions from Big Brother fans about how Chris Kattan broke his neck have come up a lot already this season. It’s a story that he hasn’t minded sharing before, as it also came up when he was a recent contestant on Dancing With the Stars.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.