Celebrity Big Brother 2022 spoilers: Lamar Odom dreams about Khloe Kardashian in live feeds clip

Lamar Odrom and Todrick Hall seen chatting in the Big Brother house. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother 2022 spoilers are already starting to surface from the Winter 2022 season of the show.

A clip was shared that shows a conversation between two of the houseguests, and due to where it takes place in the Big Brother house, it is very likely that neither one of them was the first Head of Household.

Even though the season premiere hasn’t aired yet, the celebrities are already playing out this season of Celebrity Big Brother. A lot of footage is getting taped that will be used to make up the first few episodes on the schedule.

Here is a breakdown of the first week’s episodes, with the season premiere arriving on Wednesday, February 2.

Lamar Odom and Todrick Hall discuss Khloe Kardashian

A clip of American Idol star Todrick Hall and former NBA star Lamar Odom was shared in order to create some additional buzz for the show. And due to their topic of conversation, that is very likely going to be the case.

“Had some good dreams last night,” Lamar can be seen saying to Todrick in one of the bedrooms of the Big Brother house.

“I dreamt my ex-wife last night,” Lamar said after clarifying for Todrick that he wasn’t dreaming about him.

They are then seen having a brief chat about Khloe Kardashian being his ex-wife, and though they were married for four years, they don’t talk anymore.

“I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back,” Lamar went on to say. “I miss her so much.”

NOT TODRICK ASKING “WAS I IN THEM?” Fmdjamcsmwkdkcdkkxkckf

And Lamar pining for Khloe😩😩😂 this season bout to be a mess #CBBUS3 pic.twitter.com/oZohVQVxZQ — Aman (@AmanAdwin) February 1, 2022

More information on Celebrity Big Brother 2022 season

There was also another Celebrity Big Brother 3 clip shared on social media by the show, where Todrick models some fashion for other houseguests hanging out in the kitchen. It looks like this is a group of houseguests that knows how to have some fun together.

As we mentioned earlier, the show’s first episode doesn’t air until Wednesday, February 2. Still, it is a nice treat that some footage has been released ahead of time so that Big Brother fans can get excited about what might take place this winter.

Since the clip of Lamar and Todrick chatting appears to show that they are residing in one of the other bedrooms within the Big Brother house, it is extremely likely that neither one of them is the first HOH this winter. Who is it? Maybe additional Celebrity Big Brother 2022 spoilers will get revealed that hint more at that answer.

Until then, the show did release a tour of the new-look Big Brother house. It includes some footage of the new staircase that has been put in. They decided to replace the familiar spiral staircase that has been a big part of the show for a number of years.

Also, if you haven’t seen the people who are playing the game yet, here is a link to the bios of the Celebrity Big Brother cast that has already taken up residence.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.