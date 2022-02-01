Celebrity Big Brother 3 footage: Season has begun, show releases clip

Chris Kirkpatrick is a member of the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother 3 footage was released as a way to tease viewers about the upcoming season premiere.

Even though the first episode doesn’t air until February 2, the celebrities are already in the house and playing the game.

In order to get enough footage for the first week of episodes, the producers started filming the season a bit earlier than normal.

And now, a small piece of footage was released online in order to tease viewers who had been hoping the live feeds might get turned on for a sneak peek or two. It’s a short clip, but it shows some of the houseguests are already starting to feel comfortable with all of the cameras.

Also, here is a link to the bios of the Celebrity Big Brother cast that is playing the game this time around.

Producers tease Big Brother fans with a BB Celeb clip

“The #BBCeleb house is already giving us fashion, besties! 👠 Here’s a sneak peek at @Todrick dropping gems in the house!” reads the caption for a piece of footage that reveals some of the new cast members enjoying their time together in the Big Brother house.

In the footage shared below, we see celebrity houseguest Todrick Hall showing off some of his fashion. Actor Todd Bridges and a few other celebs get a good laugh out of the situation.

This clip comes with an NSFW warning, as the language might be a bit rough for some viewers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

An action-packed season of Celebrity Big Brother

Host Julie Chen Moonves already teased that there will be at least two evictions from the Celebrity Big Brother cast each week, which should provide a lot of exciting episodes of the show.

Big Brother fans should make sure to tune in for the season premiere on February 2, and anyone who misses the first episode can catch up by streaming it on Paramount+.

The first two seasons of Celebrity Big Brother in the United States are already available for streaming, and it gives a hint at what fans should expect to see this time around.

A few predictions were made by Julie about this BB Celeb cast, including who she feels was going to have the most difficult time getting used to living in a house that is mostly filled with strangers.

And if you haven’t seen it, we have shared the Celebrity Big Brother 3 house tour below. The winter theme has turned the house into a swiss chalet, and there are some big changes that got made to the house in order to make it ready for the celebrities.

This season’s #BBCeleb house is full of cozy vibes —here’s your sneak peek before the premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8/7c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/yNg4PYJuqU — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 28, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.