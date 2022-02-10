Celebrity Big Brother alum Teddi Mellencamp claims Shanna Moakler’s BF, Matthew Rondeau, ‘slid into my DMs’

Shanna Moakler is still part of the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 season. Pic credit: CBS

Teddi Mellencamp says she has “concerns” to share with fellow Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast member Shanna Moakler after Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, allegedly contacted her.

“Shanna’s boyfriend, who I didn’t tag in any posts, slid into my DMs as well,” Teddi reportedly said on her Two T’s in a Pod podcast.

The podcast is something that Teddi works on with Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Teddi has had a lot to say about other members of the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast following her eviction from the house. Unfortunately, Teddi was the first person eliminated on the season.

During her exit interviews, Teddi pushed Todd Bridges and Todrick Hall under the bus in regard to their gameplay, clearly showing that she is not a fan of the way that they conducted themselves in the Big Brother house.

Teddi Mellencamp shares conversation with Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau

While chatting with Tamra on the podcast, Teddi relayed the conversation that she says she had with Rondeau in her DMs.

“Let’s just say, ‘Shanna, when you get out of the house if he hasn’t told you anything, you need to call me girl,'” Teddi noted before revealing more details.

“He was not hitting on me,” Teddi added while also stating that Matthew was shading Shanna in the comments that he was making.

“I said, ‘Oh, Shanna, had I known you were going to vote me out, I wouldn’t have left you my hat.’ Obviously joking. It’s a beanie cap, I don’t care. It’s my bad attempt at humor,” Teddi stated in her response. “But he wrote, ‘You’ll never see that hat again’ and then something negative about her.”

But that wasn’t all, as Teddi elaborated even further, which she claimed was necessary when she saw Matthew posting about being out shopping for rings for Shanna.

“I wrote back, ‘Oh, LOL. It’s not that big of a deal. In the big scheme of things, I couldn’t have made it those 11 days without her friendship,’” Mellencamp stated before claiming, “He continued on and on and on.”

It sounds like Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau have a lot to chat about when the current season of Celebrity Big Brother comes to a close.

#CelebrityBigBrother's Teddi Mellencamp claimed Shanna Moakler’s BF, Matthew Rondeau, recently slid into her DMs. Read their exchange: https://t.co/PHIPi6h9Zv — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 10, 2022

Some big news came from the live feeds this week as Chris Kattan quit Celebrity Big Brother. The reason behind his exit will be part of the Friday night episode (February 11), where another houseguest was supposed to get evicted. It’s unclear, at this time, if the Eviction Ceremony will still take place.

What we do know is that Chris Kattan has already returned to social media, so his exit is confirmed, even though he hasn’t released a statement about it yet. His absence from the Big Brother live feeds caused quite the commotion on social media, especially since it took so long for a confirmation to get made that he was actually gone.

Regarding the upcoming episodes, here is the remaining TV schedule for Celebrity Big Brother this winter.

Now for the hard part… the nomination ceremony! #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/BmthssLPSf — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 10, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.