Big Brother 24 cast: Casting director wants new Summer 2022 applicants

The Big Brother 24 cast will be taking over the house for the Summer 2022 season, and applications are now open for anyone hoping to become a houseguest.

Big Brother casting director Jesse Tannenbaum just shared a new advertisement on Instagram. In the post, he states that the prize money will again be $750,000 to the Big Brother Summer 2022 winner.

This seems to confirm that the producers are looking for another Big Brother cast that is comprised only of new people, helping to blend some new blood with the players that have come before them.

CBS has been relatively quiet about BB24 recently, so it’s good to see that there is definitely work going on behind the scenes to get the show ready for another summer season.

The new Big Brother 24 advertisement

“Do you know the perfect person to move into the BB house this summer? Have them apply! @bigbrothercbs #BB24 #BB24Casting,” Jesse Tannenbaum captioned an image that he shared on Instagram about Big Brother 24.

As seen below, the post shares the website, the prize money, and a heavy hint that the casting team is just about ready to start going through some applications. This seems to heavily imply that potential players should get those applications sent in very soon.

Celebrity Big Brother playing out in Winter 2022

A new season of Celebrity Big Brother is currently airing on CBS. For fans who want to tune in, here is a breakdown of the full BB Celeb episode schedule remaining in February 2022. The celebrities are quickly moving toward a season finale where one of them will win a $250,000 prize.

If you have missed any of the episodes that have already aired, they are available for streaming through Paramount+.

The house has been buzzing lately, including a big fight between Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges on the live feeds. Fans tuning in to the feeds have been treated to a lot of interesting moments like Lamar Odom just discovering that Diary Room sessions are shown on episodes. He thought it was private.

The biggest piece of news coming from the live feeds was that Chris Kattan left the Big Brother house under mysterious circumstances. An explanation for why he quit the show is expected to come out during the February 11 episode, but Kattan is already back on social media.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS in Summer 2022.