Matthew Rondeau releases statement after incident with Shanna Moakler

Matthew Rondeau issued his own statement about the incident following the Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale. Pic credit: @ShannaMoakler/Instagram

Matthew Rondeau, the former boyfriend of Celebrity Big Brother houseguest Shanna Moakler, put out a statement following his arrest for an incident that took place on Thursday.

Early Thursday morning, we witnessed live as Rondeau put up a really ugly IG video about Moakler while he vented in public. What made it so much worse was that he was doing it through Moakler’s account in order to draw more attention.

A short time later, it was reported that Rondeau had been jailed for an incident with Moakler, leading to a lot of concerns from fans on social media.

Later on Thursday, Moakler issued a statement that she was “ok” and that she was with her family and friends.

Now, Rondeau has released a statement of his own, taking to his own Instagram account to leave a message for all of his followers.

Matthew Rondeau addresses what took place on Thursday at Shanna Moaker’s house

“Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life,” Rondeau began his Instagram note.

“To my Family and Friends I just want you to know I love you so much. You know I’d never lay a hand on another Woman. My Mother Is my Angel and my Best Freind. She raised me right. I’m so disappointed and sad to how this industry spins and flips the truth,” Rondeau continued.

“I’m safe and I’m moving forward. Im just mentally drained and In complete disbelief… the love of my life has made me out to be the villain. This will be my last post for a while. God Bless everyone who actually knows the truth of who I am and how I am as a Man,” Rondeau concluded.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Matthew Rondeau made a long post on Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @Mathew_Rondeau/Instagram

A recent history between Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau

Over the past few weeks, the relationship between Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau has been making the news a lot.

It goes back to midway through Celebrity Big Brother 3 when Shanna’s now ex-boyfriend expressed jealousy due to the time she was spending with Lamar Odom in the Big Brother house. It came a short time after a statement from Teddi Mellencamp that Rondeau had slid into her DMS earlier in the month.

Red flags were all over the place, and then, after she was evicted, Shanna unfollowed Rondeau on social media. That seemed to be the end of the relationship. Only it wasn’t

Later, Shanna said that she was working things out with Rondeau, suggesting that the couple was working on getting things back on track.

Before the Celebrity Big Brother finale, Shanna was seen making out with Matthew Rondeau, signaling another shift in what was going on with their relationship.

With the incident from Thursday, though, the on-again and off-again relationship may officially be over.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 is currently streaming on Paramount+.