Shanna Moakler unfollowed boyfriend after leaving Big Brother house

While Shanna Moakler was inside the Big Brother house, there was a lot of drama surrounding her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau.

It was reported that Rondeau was jealous of Moakler chatting with Lamar Odom and that he had even taken down photos that she was in on social media.

Former houseguest Teddi Mellencamp also stated Rondeau “slid into my DMS” after she got evicted earlier in the season. It sent up some big red flags about Rondeau and the future of his relationship with Moakler.

While Moakler was playing on the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 season, she didn’t know what was going on outside of the house, but upon getting evicted on Monday night, she was able to catch up on everything.

She may also be regretting her statement on the show about looking forward to a kiss from him as soon as she exited the game.

Shanna Moakler unfollows Matthew Rondeau on social media

According to Page Six, Moakler unfollowed Rondeau on Instagram right after she got voted off of the show, making it likely that she was given her phone back after the show and then found out what had been taking place. She has not yet issued a statement, but Moakler could get asked questions about the situation when she begins giving her Celebrity Big Brother post-eviction interviews.

