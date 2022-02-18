Shanna Moakler says she is ‘working on things’ with boyfriend after Celebrity Big Brother 3

Shanna Moakler got blindsided during her final days on Celebrity Big Brother 3. Pic credit: CBS

Shanna Moakler and her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, appear to be working on their relationship after she exited Celebrity Big Brother 3 earlier in the week.

There had been some drama going on, with Rondeau reportedly being jealous of Moakler’s time with Lamar Odom on the show. It led to him taking down all photos he had up of her on social media.

Immediately after leaving the Big Brother house, it was reported that Moakler unfollowed Rondeau on social media. That seemed to indicate that the relationship might have run its course.

Now, though, Moakler has a lot of good things to say about Rondeau, and she relayed how he was the first person that she got to see when her time on the show came to an end.

And this is all in addition to Moakler’s opinion that Todrick Hall enjoys playing a victim on Celebrity Big Brother 3.

Shanna Moakler talks about seeing Matthew Rondeau again, being home

“It’s just been so wonderful being home and having the amenities of home and my animals and just being able to not share a bathroom with ten other people,” Shanna Moakler said in an interview with Too Fab about returning home from Celebrity Big Brother 3.

“He’s the first person I got to see and it was amazing,” Moakler said about her reunion with Rondeau.

She also added that she had not caught up on all of the news and rumors yet when she spoke to Too Fab, but that the couple is working on things.

“We’re working on things and just moving forward the best that we can,” Moakler stated in a slightly cryptic message about her relationship with Rondeau.

Below is the video interview that Shanna Moakler filmed with Too Fab. In addition to the comments about her boyfriend, she also had a lot to say about how Todrick Hall is playing Big Brother and the type of person that she feels Miesha Tate is after spending weeks in the house with her.

"He's the first person I got to see and it was amazing," @ShannaMoakler tells #TooFab. https://t.co/ZmLGwT4NFV — TooFab (@TooFab) February 17, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.