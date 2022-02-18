Celebrity Big Brother spoilers: Veto Meeting, live feeds reveal who goes home

Todd Bridges won HOH and guaranteed himself a spot in the final five on Celebrity Big Brother 3. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds indicate who goes home at the next Eviction Ceremony.

We got to this point because Todd Bridges became the new Head of Household and he decided to push forward with what he felt was the best final four for his game.

At the Nomination Ceremony this week, Todd put Carson Kressley on the block as his target and Lamar Odom as his pawn.

If Shanna Moakler were still in the house, the week might have gone a lot differently, but she was evicted and has been giving exit interviews. In one interview, Shanna said she feels Todrick Hall plays the victim too much.

And back in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Todrick said Shanna owes him an apology for what took place this winter. So, maybe Shanna was right about him?

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers from Veto Competition, Veto Meeting

Miesha Tate won the Veto Competition this week, giving her the power to save Carson Kressley or Lamar Odom from the block.

At the Veto Meeting, Miesha did not use the Power of Veto, instead keeping the nominations the same due to her final four deal with Todrick Hall, Todd Bridges, and Lamar Odom.

At the Eviction Ceremony on the February 18 episode, Carson Kressley is getting voted off of Celebrity Big Brother 3. He will be sent home where he can watch the episodes and live feeds to catch up on the chats and game moves he may have missed along the way.

The next target could be either Cynthia or Miesha, depending on who wins the HOH Competition late on Friday. Much like this last week, though, the Power of Veto winner has the chance to shake up any plans the new Head of Household might have.

If there's ever motivation to win HOH comps, this is it! 😂 #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/iK67IQIYvz — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 17, 2022

More from Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feeds

There aren’t a lot of episodes left of Celebrity Big Brother 3, but here is the updated TV schedule for the celebrities this week. It’s almost time for the evicted houseguests to return and place votes on who should win the $250,000 prize.

Make sure to note that there is a bonus episode of CBB3 on Saturday, February 19.

It will be very interesting to see if the producers show the comments Todrick made that angered Janalle Pierzina and a lot of other Big Brother fans watching at home.

And Janelle wasn’t the only frustrated former houseguest, as one Big Brother winner called Todrick a “bad person” in a scathing review of the former American Idol contestant.

The Celebrity Big Brother 3 season finale arrives on Wednesday, February 23, so we aren’t too far from learning how this Winter installment is going to conclude. The CBB3 winner will take home a $250,000 prize, the runner-up will receive a $50,000 prize, and America’s Favorite Player from this cast will pocket $25,000 for their troubles.

Lamar tells Cynthia & Carson that he has told Miesha and Todrick if he wins HoH (STOP LAUGHING!!) he will put them both up. #CBBUS3 pic.twitter.com/6ldYUoGWr4 — Big Brother Gossip (@BBGossip) February 18, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.